'Welcome Home' celebration planned for honor flight Tuesday in Marion

101718-nws-honor-flight-2.jpg (copy)

Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 2018, at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service.

 Byron Hetzler

MARION — After being delayed more than a year, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois’ seventh flight will take veterans to Washington D.C. to visit service memorials.

The flight was originally scheduled for May 5, 2020, but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the period the flight was delayed, we lost 12 veterans who would’ve been on that flight,” Honor Flight volunteer Dan Finke.

Honor Flight volunteers once again are asking Southern Illinois residents to come to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to welcome these local war heroes as they return home.

Deborah Hogg, organizer, said the entire event will be outdoors to help to help keep everyone safe, especially the veterans. The Freedom Path — the path veterans take when they disembark — also will be outdoors.

At 5 p.m., food from local vendors will be available for purchase. Several food trucks are scheduled to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration, including: M.A. Filipino Cuisine, Easy Street Food Truck, B-Rad Bagels and Deep South.

Hogg said volunteers will have the opportunity to eat at 5 p.m. More than 100 volunteers are scheduled to help with the event.

Community members may start arriving at 5 p.m.

“We’re asking everyone to bring their masks and their lawn chairs,” Hogg said, adding that masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.

Because of limited parking at the airport, those attending are asked to use off-site parking and ride buses to the airport. Rides Mass Transit will provide transportation from three lots, Sam’s Club, Cornerstone Church and Community of Faith Church. Buses will run every 20 minutes starting at 5 p.m.

Organizers also ask those attending to wear patriotic clothing and colors. They are welcome to bring flags and banners.

“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy local entertainment.” stated Jared Garrison of the Welcome Home Planning Committee. 

Entertainment for the evening will include Classical Guitarist Skip Cutting from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

The ceremony will begin between 7:45 and 8 p.m. The plane is expected to land by 8. Girl Scouts will lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Matt Throgmorton will sing the National Anthem.

The 12 veterans who died since the pandemic started will be honored at the Welcome Home Ceremony. Flags representing each of them will lead the veterans down the Freedom Path.

“We’re very excited to have everyone at the airport. It’s quite a privilege and honor to welcome our veterans,” Hogg said.

For additional information or to apply to become a guardian, volunteer or Honor Flight veteran, visit www.veteranshonorflight.org.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

