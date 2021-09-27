'Welcome Home' celebration planned for honor flight Tuesday in Marion

MARION — After being delayed more than a year, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois’ seventh flight will take veterans to Washington D.C. to visit service memorials.
The flight was originally scheduled for May 5, 2020, but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the period the flight was delayed, we lost 12 veterans who would’ve been on that flight,” Honor Flight volunteer Dan Finke.
Honor Flight volunteers once again are asking Southern Illinois residents to come to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to welcome these local war heroes as they return home.
Deborah Hogg, organizer, said the entire event will be outdoors to help to help keep everyone safe, especially the veterans. The Freedom Path — the path veterans take when they disembark — also will be outdoors.
At 5 p.m., food from local vendors will be available for purchase. Several food trucks are scheduled to participate in the Welcome Home Celebration, including: M.A. Filipino Cuisine, Easy Street Food Truck, B-Rad Bagels and Deep South.
Hogg said volunteers will have the opportunity to eat at 5 p.m. More than 100 volunteers are scheduled to help with the event.
“We’re asking everyone to bring their masks and their lawn chairs,” Hogg said, adding that masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.
Because of limited parking at the airport, those attending are asked to use off-site parking and ride buses to the airport. Rides Mass Transit will provide transportation from three lots, Sam’s Club, Cornerstone Church and Community of Faith Church. Buses will run every 20 minutes starting at 5 p.m.
101718-nws-honor-flight-1.jpg
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening in Marion. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in 2018. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Flight 3
PAYING TRIBUTE
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took its third flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Guardian Dane Patterson (left), a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Clarence Bathon, a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, are pictured at the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C. during the flight.
World War II veteran Wayne Carroll reacts to the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in October. Sixty-eight veterans spent the day in Washington, D.C., visiting war memorials and museums with the second trip put on by the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Marion Mayor Bob Butler (right), a World War II veteran, is greeted by Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini after returning on the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
A large American flag hangs between two Marion Fire Department engines as part of the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
Joe Grammer of Murphysboro talks to Rep. Mike Bost at the World War II Memorial Tuesday in Washington D.C. Grammer was a participant in Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first trip to the capital.
Josephine Renshaw of Carbondale was honored at the Women in Military Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery as a charter member. Renshaw was one of the several Southern Illinois veterans who flew to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday with the Honor Flight, which is a nationwide network dedicated to providing all veterans who apply with a free trip to the nation's capital to visit memorials honoring their service.
Recognized for his service on a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander George Stone of Carterville (left) is accompanied by retired U.S. Army Sgt. David Morgan and his service dog, Speck.
Lisa Ford and Robert Cross are pictured at the Marion VA Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Marion, Ill. Ford and Cross, a WWII veteran, recently took part in an Honor Flight to the nations capital.
Here's a look at Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first flights in 2017 and 2018.
Byron Hetzler
Byron Hetzler
Provided by Jenn Fortune Photography
Byron Hetzler
Byron Hetzler
Byron Hetzler
Byron Hetzler
Jenn Fortune, J Fortune Photography
Jenn Fortune, J Fortune Photography
Honor Flight
Marilyn Halstead
PROVIDED BY JOANNA GRAY
Steve Matzker, The Southern
Organizers also ask those attending to wear patriotic clothing and colors. They are welcome to bring flags and banners.
“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy local entertainment.” stated Jared Garrison of the Welcome Home Planning Committee.
Entertainment for the evening will include Classical Guitarist Skip Cutting from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church from 7 to 7:45 p.m.
The ceremony will begin between 7:45 and 8 p.m. The plane is expected to land by 8. Girl Scouts will lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Matt Throgmorton will sing the National Anthem.
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16, 2018, at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service.