Welcome Home event for return of Veterans Honor Flight 9 set for Oct. 4

MARION — Southern Illinoisans are invited to a welcoming party for Mission 9 of Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at Veterans Airport in Marion as they return from a day in Washington, D.C.

According to Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer, community support to welcome home previous flights has been overwhelming.

“There is no better way to celebrate our veterans and honor them than by giving them a Hero’s welcome home,” Hogg said.

The flight will include 89 veterans, which is the largest group that has flown from Southern Illinois on an Honor Flight. Hogg said most of them are veterans of the war in Vietnam.

“Vietnam vets didn’t come home to welcome parties, they came home to hostility,” Hogg said. “Showing up in Southern Illinois lets our vets know how much they’re appreciated and loved.”

The Welcome Home celebration will be outside the airport again for Flight 9 as it was for the previous flight. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Hogg said people begin arriving about 5 p.m. to a festival atmosphere.

Several food trucks will be available at the event, including: The Burger Shack, Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adam's Food is Life, Roots Run Deep, American Ice Cream Truck and Moore than Coffee. All have made a donation to Honor Flight. Food service will last until all the veterans have passed through the airport terminal.

“And while the public is enjoying their dinner, they can also enjoy the local entertainment,” Jared Garrison of the Welcome Home Planning Committee said.

Entertainment for the evening includes Daniel Brothers Band and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.

The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. with emcee George Davis. Matt Throgmorton of Byassee Music and Sound will sing the national anthem.

Limited parking is available on airport grounds. The general public is asked to use free transportation from off-site parking locations. Rides Mass Transit buses will run approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear patriotic attire and bring welcome home banners and flags.

More than 350 volunteers will be stationed at various points throughout the airport grounds and terminal lobby. All volunteers will be wearing bright orange lanyards.

Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights are also encouraged to come out in red shirts and will have VIP access at the Welcome Home Celebration.

“They are truly our VIPs and will receive access like royalty in the airport,” Amanda Throgorton of the Welcome Home Committee said.

Hogg said a lot of large groups attend the Welcome Home Celebration, including veterans groups like Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts and motorcycle groups. Some bring donations for the next Honor Flight.

Hogg added that this will be the first time since the pandemic that Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have been able to participate.

Throgmorton said it is important to give the veterans the welcome and recognition they deserve.

“It gets better and better each time,” Throgmorton said.

For additional information or to apply to become a guardian, volunteer or Honor Flight veteran, visit www.veteranshonorflight.org.