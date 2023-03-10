When WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison in a trade for Viktor Bout at the end of last year, Bout began his journey home from the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois.

Bout, a Russian arms dealer, was convicted in 2011 of conspiring to kill Americans and supplying anti-aircraft missiles and other weapons to FARC, a Marxist group in Colombia listed by the U.S. State Department as a terrorist organization.

It was a surprise to many Southern Illinoisans to hear that an inmate like Bout had been held in their own backyard for nearly 10 years. The sudden swap of Bout for Griner and its direct tie to Southern Illinois begged the question — Who else has done time in Marion...and who else is in there right now?

So, who has been in the Marion pen?

In 1963, the same year Alcatraz closed off the coast of San Francisco, a new U.S. Penitentiary opened in Marion with the federal government’s promise for an abuse-free facility focused on rehabilitation. As years went by, the then supermax facility began to make a name for itself as a replacement for Alcatraz. The facility became the nation's first control unit when violence forced a long-term lockdown in 1983. A headline from the March 31, 1985 edition of The Southern Illinoisan deemed USP (United States Penitentiary) Marion "The New Alcatraz".

As years continued to trudge on, the penitentiary in rural Williamson County has established a who’s who roster of federal prisoners, including baseball legend Pete Rose and American mobster John Gotti.

Now no longer considered a supermax facility, but rather a large, medium-security U.S. penitentiary, USP Marion has seen numerous high-profile and well-known convicts. Below are a few notable inmates who spent time in Marion but, for a slew of reasons, no longer call Southern Illinois home.

Pete Rose

Professional baseball player Pete Rose wore No. 14 for the Cincinnati Reds, but he became known by a different number in July 1990. He was convicted of failing to report more than $354,000 in income from baseball memorabilia sales, autograph appearances and gambling. He was sentenced to five months in federal prison and fined $50,000.

Rose was released in 1991 after serving five months at USP Marion. He has been banned from entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a result of his conviction.

Garrett Brock Trapnell

Garrett Brock Trapnell was convicted in 1973 of air piracy for hijacking TWA Flight 2 from Los Angeles to New York. According to reports from The Southern and the Associated Press in 1978, Trapnell threatened to ram the plane into the terminal of John F. Kennedy International Airport unless he received a ransom.

The FBI was able to retake the aircraft during a crew switch at JFK, and Trapnell was shot, wounded and arrested. He was sentenced to life in federal prison.

Trapnell attempted to escape from several prisons before being sent to Marion to serve his life sentence. One of the most spectacular escape attempts in U.S. history was masterminded by Trapnell at the Marion facility in the late '70s.

Newspaper clippings from the Dec. 22, 1978, edition of The Southern show that on May 24, 1978, Barbara Oswald, a friend of Trapnell's, hired a helicopter from a St. Louis charter service because she wanted to fly over some real estate that she was considering purchasing — at least that's what she said. Once in the air, Oswald hijacked the chopper at gunpoint and forced pilot Allen Barklage to fly to USP Marion, ordering him to land in the prison yard to free Trapnell and three other inmates.

While landing the aircraft just outside of the prison yard, Barklage took the opportunity to stop Oswald and Trapnell's escape plan. The pilot, who was a Vietnam War veteran, took Oswald's gun and shot her to death while she was reaching into her purse to grab another gun. The plan was thwarted thanks to Barklage.

Trapnell was placed under a "no human contact" order following the attempted escape and spent most of the remainder of his life in solitary confinement.

In another escape attempt later that same year, Oswald's daughter, Robyn, hijacked a TWA jetliner from St. Louis and forced it to land at the Williamson County Regional Airport, now the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, in Marion.

Her demand was the release of Trapnell, but she did not get as far as her late mother. Robyn Oswald surrendered after a 10-hour standoff.

Records show Trapnell died of natural causes in 1993 while serving his life sentence.

John Gotti

The notorious John Gotti, known by the public as “the Teflon Don,” “the Dapper Don” and “Johnny Boy,” was boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City from 1985 to 1992.

Court records show that in December 1990, Gotti was arrested and charged with multiple counts of racketeering, extortion, jury tampering and other crimes.

During Gottis trial, a federal judge ordered that the jurors in this case remain anonymous, identified only by number so no one could pressure them. This national case was as airtight as possible due to the sheer power and influence of the Gambino crime family.

On April 2, 1992, Gotti was convicted on 13 different criminal counts, two of which were the ordering of two murders.

Gotti was incarcerated at the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion. He spent the majority of his sentence in solitary confinement and was allowed out of his cell for only one hour a day.

An obituary from the New York Times in 2002 reported that in 1998, Gotti was diagnosed with throat cancer and transferred from Marion to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. Gotti's condition rapidly declined, and he died on June 10, 2002, at the age of 61.

Michael Rudkin

Michael Rudkin worked for the Bureau of Prisons as a correctional officer at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, according to records from the Bureau of Prisons. Rudkin was convicted in 2009 after he was involved in a sexual relationship with a female inmate and plotted with her to kill his wife.

According to The Associated Press, while he was serving his original sentence, Rudkin solicited help from other inmates to find someone outside of the prison to kill a federal agent, his ex-wife and others. Prosecutors said he had made an initial payment of $500 as part of that murder-for-hire plot and had promised more money would be coming.

Although records from the Bureau of Prisons show Rudkin spent time in Marion, it is unclear how long he was there. Rudkin was beaten to death while incarcerated at USP Terre Haute, the federal facility he was transferred to after his time in Marion.

Christopher Cantwell

Christopher Cantwell became publicly known as the "Crying Nazi," after he filmed and posted a video of himself crying when he found out he was wanted by police for inciting violence.

A member of the broader alt-right movement, Cantwell not only earned attention from his local police, but garnered national attention during and immediately after his participation in the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where multiple people claimed he attacked them.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Cantwell reinforced public claims that he is an American white supremacist, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist and federal informant.

He was later convicted in 2021 for threatening a man if he didn't give him information about a rival group.

He served a three-year sentence in Marion and was recently released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc

In 2019, Cesar Altieri Sayoc pleaded guilty to mailing explosive devices to critics of former President Donald Trump, according to court records. These included leading Democratic politicians, such as former President Barack Obama, current President Joe Biden and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as actor Robert De Niro. One package was addressed only to CNN and sent to its world headquarters.

In all, 16 rudimentary pipe bombs were mailed to addresses in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, California, Georgia and Washington, D.C. None exploded.

Records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Sayoc was arrested in Florida on Oct. 26, 2018, held without bail, and charged with five federal crimes the following week. The FBI investigated the case as domestic terrorism. On March 21, 2019, Sayoc pleaded guilty to 65 felony counts, including using weapons of mass destruction in an attempted domestic terrorist attack. He was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison on Aug. 5, 2019.

Sayoc began serving his 20-year sentence at the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion in 2019. In February 2022, Sayoc was transferred from Marion to FCI Butner, a medium security Federal Correctional Institution in North Carolina. His earliest possible release date is Nov. 10, 2035.

Michael C. Finton

Michael C. Finton, also known as “Talib Islam,” was a follower of the late militant cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki. He is one of the few notable inmates to spend time in the Marion penitentiary who is actually from the Land of Lincoln.

On Sept. 23, 2009, Finton traveled from Decatur to Springfield, where he knowingly took possession of a truck that he believed contained a bomb with approximately one ton of explosives, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Unbeknownst to Finton, the explosive device was actually inert.

Finton drove the truck to the Paul Findley Federal Building and Courthouse in Springfield, where he parked outside, across the street from an office used by a U.S. congressman.

He then "activated a timer connected to the explosive device, which he believed was large enough to destroy the federal building and the congressman’s office."

At a hearing in East St. Louis, Finton pleaded guilty to attempting to bomb the federal courthouse. He was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison.

Finton began his sentence in Marion but was later transferred to FCI Bennettsville in South Carolina.

Robert Lee Willie

Robert Lee Willie was a serial killer who pleaded guilty along with Joseph Jesse Vaccaro in 1980 to kidnapping a young couple in Louisiana and repeatedly raping the female victim.

During Willie's time in prison, Sister Helen Prejean, one of the sisters of St. Joseph of Medaille, reached out to him and eventually based her book “Dead Man Walking” on his life. Willie provided the inspiration for the Sean Penn character, Matthew Poncelet, in the film adaptation of Prejean's book.

According to a multitude of old newspaper articles, Willie pleaded guilty in his federal kidnapping case in an attempt to avoid execution in Louisiana. He believed the state wouldn't be able to execute him if he was already in federal custody.

However, federal authorities said they could transfer Willie. In 1983, he was transferred from USP Marion to the Louisiana State Penitentiary. He was executed on Dec. 28, 1984 via the electric chair for the May 28, 1980 kidnap, rape and murder of 18-year-old Faith Hathaway in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Carlos Almonte

Carlos Almonte is a convicted domestic terrorist who was captured in a covert American anti-terrorism operation named "Operation Arabian Knight."

Almonte is serving a 20-year sentence and is scheduled for release in 2027.

According to records obtained by The Intercept for its Trial and Terror database, Almonte pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder people outside the U.S. and for attempting to join Al Shabaab, identified as a terrorist group based in Somalia.

His co-conspirator Mohamed Alessa was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

After officials gathered data from their homes, experts believe the capture of Almonte and his co-conspirator may have prevented massive terrorist attacks similar to those on Sept. 11, 2001.

It is unclear how much time Almonte spent in Marion, but records show he was there for some time after 2013. He is now in FCI Fairton in New Jersey.

Andrew Stepanian

Andrew Stepanian was a member of Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, which aimed to shut down an animal testing laboratory run by Huntingdon Life Sciences. He is a self-proclaimed "animal-enterprise terrorist".

Stepanian and his group were known in the early 2000s to incite extremist acts against large corporations, specifically Huntingdon Life Sciences, on behalf of animals.

Stepanian and five members of Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty were indicted on charges of animal-enterprise terrorism. They were convicted on the terrorism charges that involved using the internet to incite violence against company executives and were sentenced to federal prison.

Stepanian was released in 2009 after serving two years in Marion. Stepanian has since been very active and open about his life on social media and has not been incarcerated since.

Abdul Murad

Abdul Murad, an al-Qaida operative, was convicted in 1996 of conspiracy in connection with planning Project Bojinka, a foiled plot conceived by senior al-Qaida member Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to bomb 12 planes over the Pacific Ocean in a 48-hour period.

According to the United Nations Security Council, Murad, a licensed commercial pilot who trained in flight schools in the United States, was arrested in the Philippines in a January 1995 raid that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of chemicals and other materials used to manufacture explosives.

He was turned over to the United States and indicted for the conspiracy, codenamed “Bojinka."

Murad admitted to U.S. authorities, "in step-by-step details," his involvement in preparing for the operation. He was convicted on Sept. 5, 1996, along with co-defendants Ramzi Yousef and Wail Khan Amin Shah, on all counts related to the bombing conspiracy, according to the Security Council.

He is serving the rest of his life sentence at USP Victorville in California after spending the majority of his time in Marion.

Walter Bond

Walter Bond, an avowed vegan also known as the “Lone Wolf,” of Salt Lake City, Utah, was sentenced on Feb. 11, 2011, to serve 60 months in federal prison for the use of fire or explosives to damage and destroy property in interstate commerce, according to an FBI press release.

Excerpts from Globe Gazette articles in 2010 show he was ordered to serve three years on supervised release and pay over $1,170,253 in restitution.

According to facts in the plea agreement between Bond and the state, a fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. on April 30, 2010, at a Sheepskin Factory in Glendale, Colorado. The business uses and sells animal products for profit. The fire destroyed the building and its contents, resulting in approximately $500,000 in damages.

After the fire, Bond posted a message on the internet taking responsibility for the fire. At the end of that message the defendant used the nickname “ALF Lone Wolf.”

He also was sentenced to another 87 months to be served consecutively for additional attacks.

Bond was released from the Marion penitentiary on March 4, 2021.

William Daddano Sr.

William Daddano Sr., also known as "William Russo" and "Willie Potatoes," was a top enforcer and loan shark for the Chicago Outfit. Record books claim Daddano Sr. was a participant in some high-profile robberies during the 1960's.

According to a record book from the U.S. Treasury Department Bureau of Narcotics, in May 1966, Daddano was arrested and tried for hijacking $1 million in silver bullion, but he was later acquitted. He was later arrested for conspiracy to rob a Franklin Park Bank, a heist planned by him six years earlier.

Daddano was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was sent to USP Marion.

He died on Sept. 9, 1975, while serving his 15-year sentence.

Francis Schaeffer Cox

Francis Schaeffer Cox was the leader of the Alaska Peacekeepers Militia, according to Alaska Public Media.

Cox was convicted in 2012 of murder conspiracy for plotting the murders of judges and law enforcement agents.

On Jan. 8, 2013, Cox was sentenced to 310 months, or nearly 26 years, in federal prison. Cox's conviction and sentence are being appealed. His sentence would begin in Marion, but Cox is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, and he is not scheduled for release until Oct. 26, 2033.

Richard Scutari

Richard Scutari is a former member of the white supremacist group "The Order," who was on the FBI's Most Wanted List during the 1980s.

A 2011 NPR report and data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show he was convicted in 1987 of conspiracy, racketeering and robbery. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison and landed in Marion in 2008. He is now at FCI Mendota in California.

Mohammed Saleh and Clement Hampton-El

Mohammed Saleh and Clement Hampton-El were al-Qaida operatives and followers of Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman. They were two of nine co-conspirators convicted in 1996 of seditious conspiracy and other charges for their involvement in the foiled New York City landmark bomb plot.

Court records show that the two were convicted of planning a terrorist plot to bomb the United Nations, FBI offices and other sites.

The government said the group was also responsible for the Feb. 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000.

Saleh is serving a 35-year sentence and is scheduled for release on Sept. 3, 2023. He was transferred from Marion and is now in FCI Beckley in West Virginia.

Hampton-El died on June 30, 2014, while serving a 35-year sentence.

Mohamed Rashed Daoud Al-Owhali

Mohamed Rashed Daoud Al-Owhali is a British-born Saudi terrorist and al-Qaida operative.

Public records show that he was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, in relation to his role in the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Nairobi, Kenya.

He is one of the four al-Qaida members sentenced in 2001 to life without parole for their parts in the attacks.

He began his sentence in Marion but is now serving his life sentence in FCC Florence, a Federal Correctional Complex in Colorado.

Iyman Faris

Iyman Faris is an al-Qaida operative who pleaded guilty in 2003 to terrorism conspiracy for researching potential targets, including the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, and obtaining equipment to be used in attacks at the behest of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“What Faris did is unconscionable — he pretended to support the United States and the Constitution to naturalize while he actively supported Usama bin Laden and senior al Qaeda leadership in their plans to attack the United States," said Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, in a statement. "The denaturalization of Faris and of others who similarly defraud the United States helps defend the integrity of the immigration system, promote the rule of law, and make America safer.”

He served a 20-year sentence in Marion and was released on Aug. 18, 2020.

Dritan Duka

Dritan Duka was part of the Fort Dix Five — a group of men, including his brothers, who were found guilty of conspiring to kill soldiers at Fort Dix military base in New Jersey. The group was flagged by the FBI after they filmed a video of themselves shooting paintball guns and shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

According to The Intercept, Duka underwent informal weapons training, watched jihadi videos and sought weapons from an FBI informant.

Duka is serving a life sentence plus 30 years in FCI Terre Haute, the place he was transferred to after his time in Marion. The sentencing for the Duka brothers has seen years of pushback from those at The Intercept and investigator Huma Yasin, a criminal defense attorney and author of “Conspiracy: The True Story of the Fort Dix Five.” They believe the brothers were entrapped and wrongly convicted.

His brothers Eljvir Duka and Shain Duka are being held at USP Hazelton and FCC Florence.

So, who's still in the Marion pen?

While many criminals no longer reside in USP Marion because they were released, transferred or died while serving, there are many notable convicts still serving time within the walls of the former supermax facility.

Omar Mohammed Ali Rezaq

Omar Mohammed Ali Rezaq is a Lebanese-born Palestinian militant who is the lone surviving hijacker of EgyptAir Flight 648, which prosecutors claimed was one of the bloodiest hijackings of all time.

Both the Los Angeles Times and New York Times reported in 1985 that a plane had been hijacked by three people, one of whom was Ali Rezaq, shortly after it took off from Athens, Greece. The other two hijackers were killed during in-flight gunfire along with the plane's sky marshal and Egyptian commandos who stormed the hijacked plane after it was forced down in Malta. When they fell, Rezaq took charge.

Rezaq pleaded guilty in 1986 in Malta to murder and attempted murder, but his 25-year prison sentence was cut short and he was released in February 1993. Federal records show that agents chased him to Ghana and Nigeria where he was apprehended and brought to the United States to face air piracy charges.

Prosecutors in the U.S. case said that during the hijacking, Rezaq shot to death two women, an American and an Israeli, and was responsible for the deaths of 56 others who were killed during the rescue attempt.

Courtroom transcripts show that Edward Leonard of Canada, whose wife and 18-month-old son died during the rescue attempt, shook with rage as he addressed Rezaq, calling him “the agent of death and misery” and a coward. Leonard said he will hold on to a sketch he made of the hijacker and looks forward to the day when he can clip Rezaq’s obituary from a newspaper.

On July 19, 1996, after a monthlong trial in Washington, D.C., Rezaq was sentenced to life in prison on a single count of air piracy.

Because the hijacking occurred two years before a change in the penalty for air piracy, Rezaq could be eligible for parole in 10 years. The federal judge who sentenced Rezaq said he will urge that Rezaq never be set free.

Rezaq is currently imprisoned at the penitentiary in Marion.

Monzer al-Kassar

Monzer al-Kassar, also known as the "Prince of Marbella," the "Godfather of Terror" and "The Trafficker," is an international arms dealer. He has been connected to numerous crimes, including the Achille Lauro Hijacking and the Iran-Contra Scandal. A 2007 press release from United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York detailed the crimes committed by al-Kassar.

The New Yorker reported that on Nov. 20, 2008, he was convicted in U.S. Federal Court as part of a U.S. government sting in which he agreed to sell arms to undercover agents posing as suppliers for the FARC.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and is still serving his sentence in Marion.

Matthew F. Hale

Matthew F. Hale is an American white supremacist, neo-Nazi leader and founder of the white separatist group based in East Peoria that was then known as the World Church of the Creator (now called The Creativity Movement).

Hale was barred from practicing law in 1998 by the Illinois panel responsible for evaluating the character and fitness of prospective lawyers. The panel stated that Hale's incitement of racial hatred, for the ultimate purpose of depriving selected groups of their legal rights, was blatantly immoral and rendered him unfit to be a lawyer.

In 2005, Hale was sentenced to a 40-year federal prison term for encouraging an undercover FBI informant to kill federal Judge Joan Lefkow after she ruled against him in a copyright case and ordered the name of the church to be changed.

As of July 2020, Hale was transferred out of FCC Florence and into the United States Penitentiary in Marion. His projected release date is April 2, 2037.

Alexis Candelario-Santana

Alexis Candelario-Santana was convicted in 2013 for the 2009 Sabana Seca massacre.

Public court documents show that on Oct. 17, 2009, Candelario-Santana and David Oquendo-Rivas arrived at the grand opening of the La Tómbola pub in Puerto Rico. Armed with several types of semi-automatic pistols and rifles, the pair opened fire on the patrons congregating outside of the pub. They then entered the building and continued to fire rounds throughout the establishment, killing several people.

Among the dead were six men, including some of Candelario-Santana's family members and one pregnant woman. Another 19 pub patrons were injured and taken to Rio Piedras Medical Center where three of those injured underwent surgery for their wounds.

In March 2013, Candelario-Santana was found guilty of violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity, drug trafficking offenses and 13 conspiracy-related murders pursuant to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by a death-qualified jury.

In August 2013, Candelario last name again received a life sentence and is currently spending it within the walls of USP Marion.

Kaleb James Cole

Kaleb James Cole is a domestic terrorist who had been on the radar of the FBI for years due to questionable internet activity and terrorist affiliations. Cole had a history of narrowly escaping federal punishment but was finally convicted in 2020 of interfering with protected federal acts, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

He was detained once for questioning in 2018 upon landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport but was released. This prompted the FBI to seek an extreme risk protection order against him.

During a traffic stop in 2019, Texas police again questioned Cole and an accomplice because a machete was visible in their car. Cole was again let go, but later that year a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The FBI seized a cache of weapons Cole had been collecting, which included five semi-automatic rifles, a shotgun and pistols. According to the FBI, Cole had also acquired separate parts necessary to manufacture an untraceable AR-15 rifle.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes told media "I firmly believe (the weapon seizure) prevented a massacre."

Cole was sentenced for conspiring to threaten Jewish people, Black people and journalists in Washington and two other states.

He is serving seven years in the United States Penitentiary in Marion.

Jonas M. Edmonds

In 2015, U.S. Army National Guardsman Hasan Edmonds and his cousin Jonas M. Edmonds conspired to commit violence to the U.S. on behalf of the Islamic State group ISIS, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Reports from The Intercept show they had unknowingly presented their plans to do so to an undercover FBI informant posing as an IS fighter.

NBC News reported that on March 25, 2015, Jonas Edmonds drove Hasan Edmonds to Midway International Airport in Chicago so that he could join IS in person. Jonas then collected Hasan’s National Guard uniforms, which he planned to use as a disguise to attack a National Guard base in Illinois.

The two were caught, and on Sept. 19, 2016, Jonas was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which he is currently serving in Marion.