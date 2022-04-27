Williamson County Board takes care of business during ARPA meeting

MARION — The Williamson County Board met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds.

The board spent the first 40 to 45 minutes of the 1:15 p.m. meeting in executive session to discuss personnel.

They came out of the meeting and spoke to Treasurer Ashley Gott privately. No action was taken publicly.

The meeting began again at 1:59 p.m.

The first item discussed was bills for highway work. County Engineer Travis Emery said the roadwork is about 40% complete.

Emery presented change orders to get pills paid. That included a bill of nearly $65,000 for work on Meridian Road and intersecting roads. This particular bill is over the $25,000 Emery can spend without board approval.

The bill is around $65,000, which includes increased prices and additional work that is part of the agreement.

Emery said part of the work include driveways, which were included in the negotiation for property.

“We were talking the main road and now we’re doing driveways,” Board President Jim Marlo said.

The board decided Emery will sign off on the large bill.

Under old business, Marlo talked about giving ARPA money to two employees of the coroner’s office. The question is whether the employees qualify for $1,500 or $3,000 in payment.

Marlo wanted to table the issue, but it was not on the agenda. Stephanie Lenon reminded him they cannot take action on an item not on the agenda.

When Marlo called the first of seven items listed under new business, Brent Gentry asked why they were discussing new business not related to ARPA.

“This meeting is for ARPA. These should be discussed the second Tuesday,” Gentry said. “This is business we should talk about in the regular meeting.”

Marlo said he will not be at that meeting. He put the items on the agenda for Wednesday, April 27, so he could vote on them.

The first item was a quote from CDS to upgrade the county to be able to use Zoom and take video of the board meetings at the same time. The county needs software that will cost $2,609 to accomplish this.

“I think this will bring us into the 21st Century,” Marlo said.

“I’ve always thought we should be able to do a video and Zoom at the same time,” Gentry said.

“I thought it was strange we couldn’t do it, too,” Tim Atkisson said.

The motion passed.

They discussed purchasing a shed to use for the recycling program. Atkisson and Gentry want to look at sheds built in Williamson County.

The other five items of new business were audit engagement letters for the county as a whole, the circuit clerk, the commissary, budget assembly and consulting services.

Each one was a separate item. Marlo and Atkisson voted yes on each engagement letter.

Gentry voted no.

After the meeting, Gentry said he voted no because he thinks Kim Meyer should not be doing both the audits and putting together the budget that the county board creates. He said Meyer is very good at what she does, but he believes they need to separate those duties.

The board also amended the county’s Liquor License and Control Ordinance. The city of Marion uses Hire Image for background checks. Those with a liquor license can initiate the checks themselves.

The board passed this ordinance.

They also approved travel expenses for Jim Marlo to attend a meeting in Springfield. He received $231.60 for traveling 396 miles.

