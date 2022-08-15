Williamson County officials need help to tackle trash

To say Brent Gentry is passionate about cleaning up trash might be an understatement.

Monday morning, Gentry held a press conference with Williamson County State’s Attorney Marci Cascio-Hale and Sheriff Bennie Vick to ask for help cleaning up the county.

If you drive through Southern Illinois, you’ve probably seen the spots that Gentry is talking about in the press conference. There’s fast food trash, dilapidated houses, junk cars and trucks, and old items tossed on the side of the roads.

On August 6, Gentry posted a video on Facebook showing people in two vehicles dumping a mattress alongside the road near the Williamson County Highway Department building. Gentry said the video has been shared and watched about 4,000 times. From the comments, he knows others are concerned about trash and want to live in a clean neighborhood.

Since 2005, Gentry said the county has sponsored free dump days. They continue free dump days today with Republic Services.

The Adopt-A-Highway cleanup program that used volunteers has fizzled out today.

Gentry also talked about a group called “We’ve got Trash” in Johnston City. It is a group of older people who just wanted to help clean up trash.

“I want to personally thank all of them. Nobody worked harder,” Gentry said.

Gentry announced that he is working with the prison in Marion to get inmates to spend time picking up trash along the roads.

Cascio-Hale said you can pick up any trash, even if you did not throw it down. Participate. “If you see something, say something,” she said, adding that she was borrowing the phrase from the police.

Finally, prosecute. Cascio-Hale said a first offense for littering carries a $250 fine. The fine goes to $500 on the second offense and $750 on the third offense.

“If you can’t do it yourself, ask a neighbor. We all want to live in clean neighborhoods,” Cascio-Hale said.

Vick also spoke. “If we work together, we can fix this,” he said. “We need your eyes and ears to help us.”

The public can report what they see and can write down license plates, if they are not driving. Then, they can call the sheriff’s department. Vick said they have the people to respond.

“I just pray we can figure out something to make this better,” Gentry said.