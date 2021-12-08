Williamson Couty Board approves 2019, 2020 audits

MARION — Williamson County Board finally approved the county’s 2019 audit Wednesday morning.

The 2019 audit was rejected by Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza because the audit for the Public Building Commission was not submitted at the same time.

Kim Meyer of Hudgens Meyer, LLC. Is the county auditor. She said the comptroller did not accept the audit of the public building commission.

According to Meyer, the comptroller’s office issued a rule in 2016 about the basis of accounting used for audits If a county uses an accrual method of accounting, the entire county is required to use that method and they are never allowed to go back to a different method.

“We don’t have the option to be cash-based if dealing with the books because of the jail bonds. A cash basis was not going to be available to Williamson County,” Meyer said.

Brent Gentry asked if Meyer submitted the audit for the Public Building Commission.

Meyer suggested that if the county board does not understand what she is saying, they need to set up a call with the comptroller.

She explained that all parts of the county must be included in the audit. If that department wants a separate audit, they can do that at any time because it does not have a date to be turned in.

Meyer told the board the same things several times, with Brent Gentry becoming irritated because his question was not answered.

After more discussion, the board voted to accept the 2019 audit. Gentry voted present. Chairman Jim Marlo and Commissioner Tim Atkinson voted yes.

The board members then agreed to approve the 2020 budget without discussion.

The county also approved its final 2021-2022 budget unanimously.

They approved two items that are required by the budget. The first is an appropriations resolution for 2021-2022. The resolution allows the county to appropriate the money in the new budget.

They approved a statement of tax levies for 2021-2022. The tax levy was set at 8 percent, but they expect it to end up at 4 percent.

They also approved a jail bond abatement for 2021-2022.

The board agreed to write a litter to allow Treasurer Ashley Gott to secure bids for financing the road to Walker’s Bluff. Gott said the banks wanted to letter before they gave him their bids.

The board discussed allowing the EMA director to use comp time she has instead of using sick or vacation time. EMA Director Kelly Norris has comp time from the pandemic.

During their discussion, they learned that comp time has been paid to employees who are leaving. Salaried employees do not get comp time.

They took no action on the request.

Williamson County Board will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.

