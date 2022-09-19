Work expected to begin on new Olive Garden Restaurant on Marion

MARION — Glenn Clarida, of economic development and municipal planning for the city of Marion, said he expects site work to begin next week for a new Olive Garden restaurant in Marion.

The restaurant will be located near the intersection of Sinclair Drive and DeYoung Street (Illinois 13). Clarida explained this is the new intersection that was built to extend the road south of DeYoung St. The restaurant will be on the west side of the new road.

Site work will be completed this fall, including storm sewers and grading. Plans are to build the restaurant's building in the spring.

“The deal is done. The land lease is signed,” Clarida said.

Rumors about an Olive Garden opening in the region have circulated for years, but those rumors have come without a restaurant.

Clarida said he does not yet have an opening date for the restaurant.

Olive Garden, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a casual-dining restaurant that features Italian-American food. Olive Garden has nearly 900 restaurants in North America.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern