10 fire departments fight field fire near Mount Vernon

Jefferson Fire Protection District is fighting a corn field fire near McClellan Township, just north of Mount Vernon, with the help of at least nine other fire departments.

Those departments include Waltonville, Woodlawn, Bluford, Ewing Northern, Benton, Valier, Sesser, Kell and Mount Vernon. MABAS UTV was also on the scene.

There was also a combine and field fire near Nashville.

The region is under a red flag warning which has resulted in burn bans in some areas, including Franklin County.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

They recommend that if you are allowed to burn in your area, you take these precautions:

Cover all burn barrels with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.