Continental Tire employees raised over $10,000 in toys for Jefferson County children

Toy Drive 3.jpg

MOUNT VERNON — A group of employees from Continental Tire wanted to make sure all children have a nice Christmas. They have used this goal for 15 years to host the Continental Toy Ride for Kids.

Cindy Pearce said this group raised $10,500 which buys toys that are donated to Jefferson County Toys for Kids.

“They do a really good job of raising money and buying toys,” she said.

Pearce, who joined the group in year three or four, has helped with the drive for more than a decade.

“We had a pretty good turnaround this year,” she said.

They had 33 motorcycles, 11 cars and one side-by-side attend the event, which included weather that had a high of around 38 degrees and some rain. Pearce said a total of 85 attended, in spite of the weather, including Santa and the Grinch.

Tim Buehler of Buehler Wellness explains how clients brainwaves are measured in a neurofeedback session as he attaches sensors to team member Wendy Haynes.

“Usually, it’s hard to get people to do their part. They have to be good employees,” Pearce said.

Dale Sledge of Roadhouse Harley-Davidson and his team participated and fed everybody after the event. This is Roadhouse’s fifth year to be involved in the toy drive.

“We’ve teamed up with the Continental employees,” he said. “We just like helping kids who need a little help.”

He added that Continental is a major employer, and he likes to help them any way they can.

Toy Drive 2.jpg

This is the only side-by-side participating in the 2021 Continental Toy Ride. 

“It was a good ride and we collected $10,500 in toys,” Sledge said.

He said one of the guys wanted to help, so he went to Walmart and bought $500 worth of toys to bring back.

“It was good of him to be willing to participate and help the unfortunate,” Sledge said.

Toy Drive 1.jpg

Riders donate toys and coats during the 2021 Continental Tire Toy Ride in Mount Vernon. 

Jefferson County Toys for Kids is a Mount Vernon organization that helps families with children birth through age 17 with Christmas presents. Families must have an Illinois Medicaid card or church or school referral.

They are currently registering families for this Christmas. For more information, visit their Facebook page, Jefferson County Toys for Kids.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

