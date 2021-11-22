 Skip to main content
Crossroads Community Hospital partners with American Red Cross for blood drive

Crossroads Hospital

Crossroads Community Hospital on a clear, sunny day. 

 Provided

MOUNT VERNON — Crossroads Community Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on December 2nd, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Crossroads Community Hospital.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

“Crossroads Community Hospital is committed to helping meet patient’s needs through blood donations,” said Patrick Keyser, Director of Marketing at Crossroads Community Hospital. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and the community an opportunity to help save lives. We encourage people to sign up, but walk-ins are welcome at our blood drive.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

