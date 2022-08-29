 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex

SPARTA — A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself Sunday while participating in a registered event at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex in Sparta.

The 49-year-old man was going through the prescribed course of fire at 11:20 a.m. Sunday and transitioning from his strong side to his weak side with his rifle. While transitioning, the rifle discharged twice striking him in the lower leg and ankle.

Other shooters nearby reacted quickly. They applied two tourniquets to his leg and called 911. Paramedics arrived and took him to Sparta Community Hospital. He was later flown from the hospital to St. Louis University Hospital.

No update was available on his condition on Monday.

—  The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

