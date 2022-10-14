Multiple fire departments fight field fire near Mount Vernon

Jefferson Fire Protection District fought a fire in a cut bean field in the 9000 block of Bakerville Road, near Mount Vernon.

Capt. Kyle Clinton of Jefferson Fire Protection District said the field was 100 acres, with about half involved in the fire.

A tree stump and tree were burning and started the field fire. Clinton said winds picked up the embers and spread them to the field.

"Without the help of our MABAS agencies, it could have been much worse,” Clinton said.

He said they had help at the scene from seven other departments, including, West City, Bluford, Waltonville, Woodlawn, Valier, Sesser and Benton.

He added that while Jefferson County is not currently under a burn ban, they are asking people to refrain from burning until there is a heavy rain. Winds can easily pick up embers and start fires in other places, just like what happened today.

The entire region is under a Red Flag Warning which has resulted in burn bans in some counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

They recommend that if you are allowed to burn in your area, you take these precautions:

Cover all burn barrels with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

A combine and field fire was also reported near Nashville.