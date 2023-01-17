New airline? Contour presents its proposal for air service at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

MARION — Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois heard from the first of three airlines to present their bids to offer flights at the airport.

Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines, spoke Wednesday afternoon, to airport, business and city officials from Marion, Carbondale and Herrin.

Contour is offering to send 12 flights a week from Marion to Chicago, Nashville or a combination of the two cities. They currently have contracts in Cape Girardeau and Paducah.

Cape Air is the company that currently provides flights from Veterans Airport to St. Louis and Nashville. They asked to terminate their contract last year and rebid it to reflect the higher cost of fuel for airplanes.

Contour flew one of its jets to the airport. The jets are built to seat 30 passengers. Those who arrived to the presentation early were given a chance to see inside the airplane and try the seating.

Chaifetz said the plane has 36 inches of foot room. Although jets of that size can seat around 50 passengers, Contour offers a little more space to give its customers a good flight experience.

The flight from Nashville to Marion took about 32 minutes.

“Running an airline has been my dream since I was a child,” Chaifetz said.

He started flying lessons at age 11 and took his first airline job at 18. He invested in Contour in 2013 and started the essential air service in 2016.

Today, Contour is the second largest regional carrier, behind Skywest.

“We have done that by offering an industry-leading reputation of reliability. We will do whatever it takes to make a flight happen,” Chaifetz said.

The airline has a regional jet fleet of 35 or so planes. They also offer private charter flights for the music industry and have flown Bon Jovi, Journey, Chris Stapleton and Kings of Leon.

They do most of their maintenance in house at their facility in Smyrna, Tennessee. However, they also have a new jet being fitted at a company at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.

Contour has generated increased enplanements in markets where they have replaced smaller aircrafts.

“I have not seen an eight to nine seat market that has transitioned to jets without greater enplanements,” Chaifetz said.

Contour does not charge for the first checked bag, and through an agreement with American Airlines, that bag can be sent onto an American jet without a charge. (A return flight that begins with American would have a charge for that bag.)

Contour offers the ability to book American flights through its website and app without leaving the site.

Chaifetz said fares average about $70, with fares to Chicago running about $80. Discounts are given to those connecting to American flights.

Contour’s bid would be for three years.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher said everyone was talking about people going from Marion to Chicago for connecting flights or to visit Chicago, but there is an even bigger potential benefit from having an airline that flies to and from the state’s biggest city.

“It is not a matter of who is exporting to Chicago, but who is importing to from Chicago,” Absher said. “We believe this is an economic game changer. In addition to helping the cities of Marion and Carbondale, there is a regional impact.”

He said having flights from Chicago could increase the number of people visiting Southern Illinois.

Airport Director Doug Kimmel said they will hear the other two bid presentations from Southern and Cape Air in the next few weeks. They will have to make their recommendation to U.S. DOT by Feb. 13. U.S. DOT will take about two months to go over the bids and make a decision. The airline would probably begin offering flights around the first of June.

Kimmel will put the proposals on the airport’s website for everyone to read. A survey will be available to take on the site, too.