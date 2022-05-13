OSHA cites Continental Tire after investigating injuries of three workers

MOUNT VERNON — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued Continental Tire the Americas LLC citations for two repeated violations, 16 serious and five other than serious violations after an investigation that began in November 2021.

Inspectors allege Continental Tire had deficient safety procedures for energy control, combustible dust preventative engineering, housekeeping, personal protective equipment, emergency egress routes and hazard communication. The company faces $341,866 in proposed penalties.

In two separate incidents on consecutive days in November 2021, three workers at the Southern Illinois tire plant suffered severe injuries in incidents associated with a mixer containing a combustible dust and a flammable gas, guarding moving equipment and the failure to implement and enforce procedures to control the unintentional energization of equipment during servicing.

On Nov. 13, 2021, OSHA received an employer-reported referral from Continental Tire the Americas LLC after an employee unjamming a machine suffered the amputation of three fingers. The next day, one employee suffered severe burns requiring hospitalization and another employee suffered a concussion injury after an industrial rubber-compound mixer exploded.

“OSHA standards are put in place to prevent workers from suffering life-altering injuries,” OSHA’s Area Director Aaron Priddy in Fairview Heights said. “Continental Tire the Americas must learn from these tragic injuries, review company safety procedures and employee training and make sure workers are safe on the job.”

Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Continental Tire the Americas LLC manufactures passenger, light truck and commercial tires at facilities in Barnesville, Georgia; Mt. Vernon and Sumter, South Carolina. It is a subsidiary of the German-based tire and automotive component manufacturer Continental AG.

