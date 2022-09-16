Petitions to run in Consolidated Elections will be available Tuesday

MARION — Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes has announced that petitions for the Consolidated Election, to be held April 4, 2023, will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Petitions for municipal candidates can be picked up where they are running. This includes cities, townships, libraries and other municipalities. For example, those who want to run for office in Herrin, pick up petitions at Herrin City Hall.

Petitions for school board candidates can be picked up at Williamson County Clerk’s Office, 407 N Monroe St, Marion. This includes: Johnston City Community Unit School District 1, Marion Community Unit School District 2, Crab Orchard Community School District 3, Herrin Community Unit School 4.and Carterville Community Unit School District 5.

Information related to the number of open positions, as well as their terms, is based on the district itself and will be provided in the petition packets.

Persons wishing to run for school board must reside within the school district.

Petitions to run in the Consolidated Election should be available in other counties at the same time.

The filing dates for petitions to run in the Consolidated Election are Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. Petitions must be filed in the Williamson County Clerk’s office at 407 N. Monroe Street, Marion, Illinois. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours on Dec. 19 will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Consolidated Primary Election is scheduled Feb. 23.

This and other election related information is available at www.williamsoncountyil.gov or from the county of your residence.

For additional information or assistance, contact abarnes@williamsoncountyil.gov or call 618-998-2112.