35th Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Contest starts Thursday

MURPHYSBORO — The team at 17th Street Barbecue and an army of volunteers is nearly ready to celebrate the 35th Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Contest.

Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, said the 35th anniversary is the big emphasis of the weekend.

The event runs Thursday through Saturday. Many of the teams will come into Murphysboro on Friday, but Mills said some come earlier and spend all week in town.

As part of the celebration, a popular local band that had retired will perform. The Jungle Dogs will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Music will start Friday evening with a performance by Murphysboro High School’s Crimson Express at 5 p.m., Honey and Tar will perform from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the Jungle Dogs.

As of Tuesday morning, 56 teams were registered for the barbecue competition and 35 for the steak cook-off.

“This was really started by (the late) Mike Mills as an economic driver for the city of Murphysboro. It quickly became one of the best contests on the circuit,” Amy Mills said.

The contest is the only tri-sanctioned contest on the barbecue circuit. It is sanctioned by Kansas City Barbecue Society, Memphis in May and the Steak Cook-off, with competitions for each organization.

“The town is fueled by being named the Barbecue Capitol of Illinois. We love giving Murphysboro the opportunity to shine and show what’s great about it,” Amy Mills said.

She added that anything that gets people to Southern Illinois will keep them coming back. Many of the teams have made friends in the area, and some will visit for a week.

Amy Mills said it is the hospitality of the people in town that help bring them back. That is seen as teams pick up last-minute items at local stores, meet people on Friday evening and even in the bushel basket of gifts that goes to each team.

She said Mileur Ochards donates bushel fruit baskets along with five pounds of their apples. Other gifts are provided from local businesses, along with a competition t-shirt and koozie.

“They take two people to carry,” Amy Mills said.

Mills said the best time for the public to interact with barbecue teams is on Friday evening. They can walk the grounds and visit with teams.

Two events are open to the public.

On Thursday evening, the Fish Fry will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the 17th Street Warehouse. Guests will get a fish dinner with all the “fixin’s,” along with a beer. The cost is $20.

The Grand Champion Meal will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the 17th St. Warehouse. The meal is a barbecue dinner featuring 17th Street’s famous barbecue and sides, along with a free draft beer. The cost of the meal is $27.

For more information about the barbecue competition and a complete schedule, visit 17bbq.com/cook-off.