A Murphysboro woman has been battling against a sinkhole in her driveway for over 2 years

MURPHYSBORO — In June 2020, Barbara Wilson was at home when a sinkhole opened up in her driveway and swallowed her vehicle. Her 2010 Chevrolet Equinox slid sideways into the hole and was completely totaled.

Wilson lives in the Mobile Ranch, a trailer court off of Illinois 127 in Murphysboro. She has lived there since 1981 in a trailer that she owns. She rents the lot.

The sinkhole sits on the left side of her driveway, in front of the entrance to the porch built onto her trailer. When the sinkhole is open, sometimes Wilson has to park in her neighbor's driveway.

For about two and a half years, Wilson has been dealing with the sinkhole. Her son, Johnnie Sims, said nearly 40 tons of gravel has been put into the hole. Each time it is repaired with gravel, the sinkhole opens back up again. In mid-November, nine tons of gravel was placed in the hole in an attempt to stop it from reopening. By the first of December, it was open again.

Now, Wilson is dealing with her water pipes leaking.

“It has been a nightmare,” Wilson said. “And, now I am carrying water.”

According to Wilson, a water line runs right through the spot where the sinkhole is.

The issue had started to slightly affect the door of her trailer, and it had to be fixed. It also affected the gate to her porch. It still works, but she said that it has been difficult.

Wilson doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on repairs until she knows the sinkhole can be fixed.

A backhoe hit the porch recently when they were working on filling the sinkhole.

Wilson and Sims have complained to everyone they thought might be able to do something about the sinkhole. That includes the trailer court management, the city of Murphysboro, Murphysboro Code Enforcement, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Sims also talked to representatives of the geology department at SIUC.

Because the Mobile Ranch is private property, the city of Murphysboro cannot help.

Upon research, Sims found maps from the Illinois Geological Survey that showed that the property the trailer court is built on had been mined.

“I may have to end up moving. I’m afraid it will affect my trailer,” Wilson said.

Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Abandoned Mined Land Reclamation Division went to Wilson’s home to investigate.

“They determined it was definitely mine subsidence,” Sims said.

The Illinois Basin, stretching through Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky was home to fruitful coal mines for years. Southern Illinois specifically had mines all over the region, but mines ranged from the southern most tip of the state all the way up to Chicago.

There are only a few active coal mines still in Southern Illinois, but most have been abandoned.

What Wilson and Sims learned last week is that Illinois has a Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund. The fund is a taxable enterprise made to operate as a private solution to a public problem. The purpose of the fund is to assure financial resources are available to owners of property damaged by mine subsidence.

Wilson can turn the cost of fixing the hole into her insurance company who can apply for a grant from the Illinois Mine Subsidence Fund to make the repairs.

For now, Wilson remains in her home while they determine what their next steps will be.