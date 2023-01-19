Amy Mills named a Landmarks Illinois Influencer

MURPHYSBORO — Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, Faye and The Factory at 17th Street, was named one of five 2023 Landmarks Illinois Influencers. Influencers are exceptional leaders who are helping move the preservation field forward, creating a more diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible movement.

Mills said officials from Landmarks Illinois were visiting Southern Illinois because of a fund Banterra Bank put together called the Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant Program. The grant program provides assistance to preserving or rehabilitating historic structures in 19 Southern Illinois counties. During the visit, they toured Faye.

“It’s a pretty big deal to be recognized,” Mills said, adding the rest of the honorees are from the northern parts of the state.

Other honorees include: Calvin L. Holmes, president of Chicago Community Loan Fund; Related Midwest, which will be represented by Sarah Wick, senior vice president of Affordable Housing; Paola Aguirre Serrano, urban designer and founding partner of BORDERLESS; and Amanda Williams, artist and architect.

They will be honored during Landmarks Illinois annual spring fundraising event, Preservation Forward, on March 2, at one of Chicago’s most prominent landmarks, The Old Post Office.

Faye and The Factory at 17th Street are located at 1616 Walnut St. For years, the building, a former car dealership, had been used to store barbecue equipment.

Mills worked with SPACE Architecture in St. Louis to secure the building and create the factory and café inside it.

“We really did painstakingly restore the building,” Mills said. “We’ve really created something special.”

SPACE created the layout for the factory and was able to improve the flow and use of that space. They then designed the café, which is unique from the family’s other properties.

“We took visual inspiration from some of the iconic cars that could have graced the showroom floor in their day. While not falling into the cliches of retro diner design, we opted instead to borrow color and material schemes from those bold and beautiful land boats (like the Edsel)."

They paired bright coral and rich burgundy, adding pops of white oak and chrome. The fabric for counter stools is very similar to the plaid used in the original cars.

The end result is sunny, vibrant and airy.

“Our history and heritage gives the town character,” Mills said.

In addition to Mills being named a 2023 Landmarks Illinois Influencer, 17th Street Barbecue also received an honor this month. The Food Network named the restaurant the best barbecue in Illinois in its round up of the best barbecue in the nation.

Mills said the honor is a testament to the legacy of her father, Mike Mills, and work of the team at 17th Street Barbecue.

“We are still doing things as he taught us. We have built a tremendous team and it takes every person on the team,” Mills said.

Mills added that the list of the best barbecue in each state also includes several of her friends and people who they have helped through their Oncue classes.

Mills said being named the best barbecue in the state is good for Murphysboro and the entire region. It will drive people to Southern Illinois.

For more information about 17th Street Barbecue and Faye, visit 17bbq.com.