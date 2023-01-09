Another chance at life | Dog found in the Moose Lodge trash is now healthy and ready for adoption

MURPHYSBORO — On the first Friday of the new year, members of the Murphysboro Moose Lodge 1591 got a visit from an active, happy dog and volunteers from Mac’s Mission. The dog they saw that Friday night looked much different than she did the first time members of the lodge saw her months beforehand ...

On Aug. 15, members of the Moose Lodge were gathered around and going about their business just like any other day. As the day came to an end, Neil Holley and Casey Bloodworth took the trash out - something they don't always do.

When Holley threw open the door of the outside trash bin, to his surprise, he saw a little puppy staring back at him.

“We didn’t know if she was alive or not,” he said.

Acting quickly, Holley and Bloodworth realized that the dog could still be alive, so they began working on getting the dog out of the trash. In just a few minutes, the dog was out, and everyone else from the Moose Lodge was outside with the her.

“She was very receptive to people.” Bloodworth said.

The staff of the Moose Lodge called the sheriff’s office to dispatch animal control. The animal control officer was able to get the dog to Solid Rock Veterinary Clinic with Dr. Allen Hodapp. At that point, everyone expected the dog would be put to sleep. She was severely injured, but she continued to interact with the vet.

Dr. Hodapp had worked with Mac's Mission in Southeast Missouri that only helps severely injured dogs, either with birth defects or from trauma. He called the mission and explained her injuries. They agreed to come and get her the next morning.

Rachelle Steffen said that when Dr. Hodapp called, he told them he had a big mess at his clinic, but when they got there the dog was wagging her tail and giving out kisses.

Mac’s Mission transferred the dog to the specialty clinic in St. Louis where they got a better picture of her injuries. The dog had more than 12 broken bones and her jaw had been ripped open. She also had other injuries in various stages of healing. It was obvious she had been severely abused.

They took care of the dog’s immediate trauma, but said she would need more medical care. Mac’s Mission then sent her to a specialty clinic in Lexington, Kentucky.

“They fixed her jaw and legs. Her other breaks had to be healed to deal with,” Steffen said.

The dog spent a couple months in Lexington before returning to Jackson.

“She was systematically tortured and abused. We don’t know what it took for her to survive. This animal is a testament to life and how many people got involved,” Steffen said.

“She wouldn’t have made it through the night if it wasn’t for you guys,” Jen Rose of Mac’s Mission said to the member of the Moose lodge.

Today, the young dog is active. Her best friend at the rescue is a 120-pound mastiff puppy. Steffen said they run and play like normal dogs.

The "Moose Dog" has a “funky” walk from the old breaks in her legs, but she has no trouble running. She is a little hesitant around new people, but warmed up to the members of the lodge in a few minutes.

Steffen brought the mission’s spokesdog, Narwal, with them on Friday. She thought he would be a calming factor for the young puppy.

Narwal was rescued in 2019 and went viral because he has a small, tail-like growth coming out of his forehead. He is used to traveling and being around people.

During the visit from the mission, a couple who adopted a pit bull mix dog from Mac’s Mission also came to visit with the volunteers and show off their dog.

The Moose Dog has been listed on the mission’s pet adoption page. Those interested in adopting her will have to fill out an application online. Steffen said they will be very picky when choosing her adopter. A few members of the Moose Lodge also may be interested in adopting the dog.

Mac’s Mission runs solely on donations. The best way to help the Moose Dog and dogs like her is to make a donation. Go to macsmission.org for more information or to donate.