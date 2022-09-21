Car hits Jackson County Assessment Office in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — A car ran into the Jackson County Assessor’s office on Wednesday, damaging the building.

Maureen Berkowitz, the chief assessment officer for the county said the building is now uninhabitable. While the building sustained major damage, no one working in the office was hurt.

“Do not go to 1607 Walnut St. It was damaged today,” Berkowitz said Wednesday afternoon.

She is concerned because new assessments will be published on Saturday, and the building is closed.

According to Berkowitz, the office will have a new location next week. They will be available by phone.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern