 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Car hits Jackson County Assessment Office in Murphysboro

  • Updated
  • 0

MURPHYSBORO — A car ran into the Jackson County Assessor’s office on  Wednesday, damaging the building.

car in building.jpg

A car crashed through a wall of the Jackson County Assessment Office on Wednesday. 

Maureen Berkowitz, the chief assessment officer for the county said the building is now uninhabitable. While the building sustained major damage, no one working in the office was hurt.

“Do not go to 1607 Walnut St. It was damaged today,” Berkowitz said Wednesday afternoon.

She is concerned because new assessments will be published on Saturday, and the building is closed.

According to Berkowitz, the office will have a new location next week. They will be available by phone.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve raises key interest rate again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News