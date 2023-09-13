MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro is the barbecue capital of Illinois and one of the centerpieces to that status is 17th Street Barbecue.

“We are selling barbecue, but barbecue is a conduit to community,” owner Amy Mills said.

The restaurant, known as 17th Street Bar and Grill, draws people from all over for their barbecue and to experience Murphysboro and the late Mike Mills’ legacy. Amy Mills said they want all their customers to feel like a regular from Murphysboro.

“My dad’s goal in life was to promote Murphysboro as place to live and work. We are still doing things the way Mike Mills taught us and living that legacy,” Amy Mills said.

She added that the 17th Street Pit Crew is still winning awards and racking up accolades. Food Network named them the Best Barbecue in Illinois this year. They also were featured cooking a whole hog on Barbecue USA with Michael Symon.

They also are featured in Illinois Tourism advertisements filmed this year.

The Murphysboro restaurant has a nice ambiance. It is decorated with pictures of the crew and founder and some of its accolades.

The menu had a variety of delicious barbecue. Pulled pork sandwiches are a favorite, as are the ribs. Their award-winning pork steaks are always good. They also serve beef brisket, smoked turkey, pulled chicken and barbecue chicken, and sausage links.

They also serve barbecue in a couple unexpected ways: a barbecue salad and barbecue baked potato.

Their 17th Street pit beans are like no other. They are a little spicy and feature a variety of types of beans. Other sides include potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, mac and cheese, fries and collard greens.

Appetizers include barbecue nachos, southern fried dill pickles, pimento cheese and sausage, wings, pork rinds and chicken tenders.

If that isn’t enough, they have a selection of sandwiches and dessert.

“At 17th Street, we are presenting a time honored way of cooking, and we want people to be able to taste the heritage and the culture in the food,” Amy Mills said. “I want people to come to our town and to know they are in Murphysboro.”

17th Street Bar and Grill is located at 32 N. 17th St. in Murphysboro. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

They have a second location on The Hill in Marion, at 2700 17th St. The Marion location is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.