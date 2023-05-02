MURPHYSBORO — The Murphysboro Apple Festival Committee announced the theme of the 2023 Apple Festival, which will be in its 72nd year, and awarded prizes to the teacher of the winning class Tuesday afternoon.

The theme is “Festival Lights on September Nights,” which was submitted by Molly Stearns’ fifth grade class at Carruthers School.

2022 Miss Apple Festival Savannah Neef with some help from Captain Applesauce announced the winners during an assembly at the school.

“The teacher of the winning classroom will receive $100 to do whatever she wants for her classroom, a framed poster and a float for the parade,” Neef said.

Molly Stearns received the first poster printed, along with a plaque.

Each year, school classes in Murphysboro are invited to submit a selection of the theme for the Apple Festival. Entries were due this year on March 31.

Apple Festival President Shawn Stearns said entries were selected by about 52 volunteers. Several of them attended the announcement ceremony.

“I think this is the biggest number of entries we’ve ever had,” Denise McDowell, Apple Festival volunteer, said.

“Everything we do at the Apple Festival centers around the theme,” Shawn Stearns told the students.

The winning fifth graders were very excited. They will have their own float for the Apple Festival Grand Parade.

“I’m so happy we won,” one girl said.

Molly Stearns said she introduced some prompts to help the 19 students in her class come up with a theme. They talked about past themes and words important to the Apple Festival.

They came up with September nights and brainstormed to see what would rhyme and work,” Molly Stearns, a third-year teacher, said.

They settled on 'Festival Lights on September Nights.'

“They’re a great class and a lot of fun,” Molly Stearns said.

“I’m really proud of my kids and teacher,” Carruthers Principal Matt Todd said. “We have a long tradition and history of picking themes for the Apple Festival.”

Todd added that they have posters from the years they won the theme contest hanging in the school.

“We’re excited for our students’ selection,” Todd said.

The 2023 Murphysboro Apple Festival is scheduled for Sept. 13 through Sept. 17. The Apple Festival Grand Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and travel east on Walnut Street.

For more information, including a full schedule, visit the organization’s website, murphysboroapplefestival.org. For the latest updates, visit the Murphysboro Apple Festival Facebook page.