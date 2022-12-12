Four new portraits have been dedicated to Murphysboro icons

MURPHYSBORO — The Revitalize 62966 Art in the Community Committee dedicated four new portraits on the Daum Building on Saturday. The portraits are paintings are of Isaac Levy, Michael Jones, Myrtle McKinnie and Mike Mills.

The portraits were painted by Chris Deshazzo.

Paula Maloney of the Revitalize 62966 Art in the Community Committee said the honorees have done something extraordinary in the community. They were researched and chosen by the art committee to be honored.

Isaac Levy was born in Murphysboro in 1878 and became a practicing attorney in the town for 63 years.

He was admitted to the bar in 1899. He later associated with his brother in the firm of Levy and Levy. He was elected State’s Attorney of Jackson County in 1908 and served one term.

He was a past president of the Federation of Local Bar associations for the Supreme Court District of Illinois, president of Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, served on the Committee on Character and Fitness for the Fourth District Appellate Court, and held several positions with the state bar association. During World War I, he chaired the Legal Advisory Board for Jackson County, the Relief Committee, and the Red Cross Advisory Committee.

Levy served on Murphysboro Grade School Board of Education and authored a bill that provided $275,000 to rebuild damaged schools in the 1925 tri-state tornado, while leading the Murphysboro Relief Committee in rebuilding the town.

Levy helped design the plans to build the present county courthouse, the current blacktop road from Murphysboro to De Soto and De Soto to Hurst. Levy was a member of the Elks Lodge 572 and the Masonic Lodge AF&AM 498 of Murphysboro.

He died in 1963.

P. Michael Jones is the executive director of the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro. Jones is a lifelong resident of Murphysboro.

Opened in 1989, the General John A. Logan Museum is a historic town centerpiece, and Jones has been the critical element in the growth of the museum. He has volunteered his time, energy and extensive knowledge to bring Southern Illinois’ Civil War era history to Murphysboro through films, programs and exhibits. Every year he hosts numerous school field trips, activities and educational events for all ages.

Jones retired after 40 years of teaching sixth grade social studies in Murphysboro Unit District 186. He has received many awards throughout his life. Those accolades included the Illinois Humanities Council Studs Terkel Humanities Service Award in 2000, the SIU History Department’s Outstanding History Teacher in Southern Illinois Award in 2001, and the Illinois State Historical Society’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

Myrtle Allen McKinnie was born June 26, 1906, in Carrier Mills. She graduated from University High School in Carbondale and Southern Illinois Normal College in 1927. She realized her lifelong goal to become a teacher in 1927 when she began teaching in Alton.

On July 25, 1929 she married Cato McKinnie. Together they raised five children. She had eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. McKinnie was an exemplary member of her community. Her kindness, her devotion to others, her smile, her love for children, and her thirst for knowledge were always apparent. For 25 years, she taught in the Murphysboro elementary and junior high schools.

After retirement, she tutored and mentored countless children instilling the value and importance of learning. Her firm belief was that education was a great equalizer and provided an opportunity for growth. This belief has been passed down to this day.

She taught Sunday School for many years as member of the United Methodist Church of Murphysboro.

McKinnie received a leadership award from the Illinois Hospital Association, and the Illinois State Council’s DIANA Award, given to women who demonstrate remarkable service to others. At 100 years old, she was Grand Marshal of the Apple Festival Parade.

McKinnie passed away Jan. 5, 2015, at the age of 108.

Mike Mills was born on July 15, 1941, in Cape Girardeau. He was a graduate of Murphysboro High School, Class of 1959. He was a member of the 1958 Hall of Fame football team. He was named a Distinguished Alumni in 2014.

Mr. Mills was a graduate of the first dental technology school of Southern Illinois. He also founded the Murphysboro Dental Lab in 1963.

He was an active member of the Elks, Masons and Shriners.

Mills earned the moniker “The Legend” in the early 1990’s when he was co-captain of the Apple City barbecue team, one of the most celebrated teams ever on the circuit. He opened 17th Street Barbecue in 1985 and was called the “most revered barbecue restaurateur in America.” He was the barbecue guru and a partner at Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City, and a founding partner in the Memphis Championship Barbecue in Las Vegas.

Mills is the co-author of two books: “Peace, Love, and Barbecue” and “Praise the Lard: Recipes and Revelations from a Legendary Life in Barbecue.” He was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2010.

Mills died at the age of 79 after a brief illness on Dec. 29, 2020.

Jones, the only one of the four who is still living, said the ceremony was nice.

“It’s nice to know something you’ve done has been recognized,” Jones said.

Maloney said more portraits will be added to the series.

"At least two more portraits will be dedicated," Maloney said.