Free rapid COVID tests available for 62966 ZIP code residents

MURPHYSBORO — Residents in the 62966 ZIP code are eligible to order free COVID-19 home test kits through the Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT) program, the Jackson County Health Department said in a statement.

Project ACT is a public-private partnership from the Rockefeller Foundation that will initially deliver 1.1 million tests to at-risk residents in certain Illinois ZIP codes and five other states before expanding across the country. The Illinois Department of Public Health is a partner for the project in Illinois.

Initial eligibility for this project was based upon ZIP codes with the highest COVID-19 risks, using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index data combined with data from IDPH.

Paula Clark, COVID operations chief of the Jackson County Health Department, said this program is over and above the free at-home COVID tests available from the federal government.

Residents with the 62966 ZIP code, which includes Murphysboro, can now order one test kit which includes five rapid COVID-19 tests that can be performed at home at accesscovidtests.org. The tests and shipping are free. The current limit is one order per household.

“Testing is a snapshot of an exact moment,” Clark said.

Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) recommends individuals get tested whenever they experience COVID-19 symptoms or have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Clark stressed that once you are exposed to COVID, it is best to wait three or four days to use a home test if you are not experiencing symptoms. Persons with symptoms should test for the virus.

“The at-home tests are the most accurate if you have symptoms,” Clark said.

Those who test positive on a rapid test should isolate at home away from family members and notify any close contacts they may have had beginning 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms. Close contacts might include family, friends and coworkers.

Positive persons should stay home for a minimum of five days or until their symptoms are resolving. In addition, they should continue to mask for a total of 10 days and socially distance at home and work.

Those who test negative on a home test, but have symptoms of COVID-19, should follow up with a PCR test through their healthcare provider.

Clark said the health department is no longer issuing releases to return to work or school from isolation or quarantine. Persons who will need that kind of documentation should contact their healthcare provider to make arrangements for a PCR COVID-19 test from a local health care agency.

JCHD is available to provide support and guidance for those dealing with an infection.

Testing is one of many actions people can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Clark said testing is a good way to determine if mild sinus symptoms are related to COVID-19 before attending a public event or family gathering.

This program is separate from the one recently launched by the federal government to provide free at home test kits. Under that program, any U.S. household can order free test kits at covidtests.gov/.

