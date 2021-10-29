'I can do all things through Christ'; Frances Reiman heads into retirement cancer free

MURPHYSBORO — As Frances Reiman went through cancer treatment, she found herself focusing on a Bible verse.

Phillipians 4:13 reads, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She took that verse with her to every treatment and every procedure.

“I felt guilty because of my peace about it. I gave my cancer to God and left it there,” Reiman said.

A missed mammogram

In 2017, Reiman had a mammogram, where her doctor saw a small area and had her repeat the test. They decided to watch the spot on her mammograms. However, she said she missed her mammogram in 2018.

“I was dealing with selling my mother’s house,” Frances said.

She received a call from SIH Cancer Institute and Dr. Jeff Ripperda in 2019 to have another mammogram and biopsy. She said they wanted to do her biopsy on her birthday, Aug. 13, but she made them wait until the next day.

In August 2019, Reiman finally had her diagnosis. She had cancer.

Reiman was diagnosed with metastatic invasive ductal carcinoma. She would have chemo followed by surgery to remove breast tissue and three lymph nodes. After surgery, she would have radiation.

She had a port put in during September and her first chemo was Sept. 30, 2019. She had six treatments.

Her surgery was Feb. 20, 2020. Although Reiman was free of cancer, she still underwent 30 radiation treatments. That was followed by 17 doses of a receptor drug.

In April 2021, she was cancer-free for one year.

Reiman now goes to the Cancer Institute every six months to see the radiation doctor. She also sees the oncologist and is moving to every six months — even though it makes her a little nervous.

“I had slight damage to my heart, so I have an echo every six months for two years. You learn to just do what they tell you to do. You just do it,” she said with a smile.

Reiman said her cancer was not genetic. It most likely was triggered from an injury. “I didn’t know cancer could be caused by an injury,” she said.

As she looked through a white binder full of cancer documents, she talked about SIH Cancer Institute.

“I’m very impressed with the cancer center that we have here,” Reiman said.

Reiman finished chemo before the pandemic. After her surgery, she went through radiation treatments alone.

“I would read my Bible and sleep,” she said.

As cancer patients finish their treatments, they get to ring the bell at the Cancer Institute. Reiman got to ring the bell three times — as she finished chemo, radiation and a receptor drug.

“I went back to work two weeks after surgery,” Reiman said. She is a hairdresser and has a shop at her house. This week was her final week of working.

She retired as of Thursday.

She said she will take a pill for five years to combat her estrogen, but she feels good and is positive.

“If you feel anything you’re not sure of, get it checked out. Men can get breast cancer just like women,” Reiman said.

Reiman and her husband Ed have three sons, Eddie, Jeff and T.J., and their families.

Reiman said her faith got her through cancer, along with her family and friends.

“People helped by just being there,” she said.

