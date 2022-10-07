Jackson County Animal Control receives an AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer

MURPHYSBORO — AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, has donated its 99th AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer. The latest trailer will be housed in Murphysboro.

This trailer was delivered on Sept. 28 to Jackson County Animal and Rabies Control. It will assist them in helping community pets that may become displaced in an emergency.

This life-saving equipment can be dispatched to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets.

“I would like to thank the American Kennel Club and AKC Reunite for offering such an amazing resource to Jackson County Animal and Rabies Control,” said Ben Killman, officer of Jackson County Animal and Rabies Control. “Our Disaster Relief trailer will greatly enhance our response capabilities to our citizens and their pets when they need us the most.”

Killman said the trailer is designed to be deployed near the site of a disaster. It can act as a satellite to area animal shelters. He added that it can be located near shelters for people who have evacuated, so pet owners can help care for and have access to their pets. It can also be used as an emergency shelter for displaced animals.

He added that our area often deals with flooding or a tornado. The trailer can be used in both situations.

The AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer has everything needed to care for 65 pets during the early days of a disaster. The trailers is equipped with essential animal care items including crates and carriers, AKC Reunite microchips and universal microchip scanner, bowls, collars and leashes, along with fans, lighting and a generator, cleaning supplies and maintenance items.

“The trailer can mitigate the obstacles of trying to send displaced animals to shelters,” Killman said, adding that most of our area shelters are at or near full capacity much of the time.

“The Crab Orchard Kennel Club is thrilled to assist in getting the AKC Disaster Relief trailer into Southern Illinois,” said Tamarah Cook, member of Crab Orchard Kennel Club board. “Our pets are beloved members of our families and this trailer will assist in ensuring pets get the care they need when a disaster strikes.”

AKC Pet Disaster Relief is a nationwide program sponsored by AKC Reunite, the country's largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service. AKC Reunite partners with AKC® Dog Clubs and pet lovers across the country to make these donations a reality.

Killman said three organizations made donations to help get the trailer. They were the Crab Orchard Kennel Club Inc., the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America and the Labrador Retriever Club Inc. AKC Reunite covered the other half of the cost.

“AKC Reunite is proud to partner with the clubs to donate this trailer to Jackson County,” said AKC Reunite President Tom Sharp. “The area is prone to flooding and tornadoes, and the trailer contents will help with disaster response for years to come.”

The new trailer has already been displayed at a couple events.

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Pet Disaster Relief at www.akcreunite.org/relief.