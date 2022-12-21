Jackson County Shriners discuss their mission to help children

MURPHYSBORO — The Jackson County Shrine Club had a special visitor at its annual Christmas party on Tuesday. Jim Kurtz of Belleville drove down to help celebrate and install the club’s officers for 2023.

Kurtz will also have a new position in the New Year. He will serve as the potentate of the Ainad Temple Shrine. As potentate, Kurtz will lead the shrine’s 3,220 members.

On Tuesday, Kurtz joined past potentates who are members of the Jackson County Shrine Club, Denver Tolbert of Mulkeytown and Bill Hill of Johnston City, to talk about the shrine and the club’s number one mission; to support Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Tolbert serves on the hospital board.

“Our mission is to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. We have orthopedic and burn centers across the U.S.,” Kurtz said.

“Our hospital in St. Louis is in the Top 10 in the U.S. News and World Report,” Tolbert said.

Children and their families are seen and treated at the hospitals free of charge. The Shrine even has a transportation unit that takes families to and from the hospital and appointments with doctors. Vans are located at the temple in East St. Louis and in Marion.

The members said it is easy to get an appointment at one of the Shriners Hospitals; you just have to make a phone call to 1-800-850-2960.

“We have fun helping kids,” Tolbert said.

The members say it really goes deeper than just having fun. They truly enjoy helping children who really need it.

“We’ve all done well in our lives. It’s time to give back,” Tolbert said.

“If you get, you’ve got to give back,” Hill added.

Ainad Temple Shrine primarily supports three hospitals, one each in St. Louis, Boston and Cincinnati.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great group,” Hill said.

The Shriners built their first hospital in 1923. Today, they support 21 hospitals in the U.S. and 320 outreach clinics worldwide.

Since their beginning, they have served about 1.5 million children. In 2022, they gave $38 million for research and treated 143,000 children. That includes children seen at 13,000 appointments in St. Louis alone.

Kurtz said more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to Shriners is used for patient care.

“Shriners Hospital in St. Louis is known for all-around care. Everything a child needs is in one place,” Tolbert said.

He added that everyone has probably seen the television commercials for Shriners Hospitals for Children. What they don’t see or know is the number of children from Southern Illinois who have been treated at one of the hospitals. There are a lot of them.

Kurtz said new privacy laws prevent them from sharing too much information about patients, but they are still being treated.

Hill said one of their patients may be facing surgery again. She was first seen at Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis when she was a little girl. She is now a nurse and has a boyfriend.

“They tell us we are their heroes, but the kids are really our heroes,” Hill said.

“They really are our heroes,” Tolbert reaffirmed.

While Kurtz was in Murphysboro, he also helped install Jackson County Shrine Club officers for 2023.