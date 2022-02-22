Judge denies any wrongdoing by concessionaire at Kinkaid Lake

MURPHYSBORO — Judge Stephan Bost has issued a judgment in a lawsuit filed by Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District against DAR Kinkaid Investors Inc., alleging that DAR had violated the terms of its contract to operate concessions at the lake.

Bost issued a declaratory judgment Feb. 17 denying both counts in the lawsuit. He found that DAR — comprised of Cape Girardeau couples Brittany and Mark Dirnberger, Agan and Stephanie Alkan, and Mike and Diane Rampley — had corrected its only default before the board voted to terminate the contract.

In October 2018, DAR signed a purchase agreement with Leroy McDonald which transferred McDonald Kinkaid Marina assets to DAR. They entered into a 32-year land lease agreement with the Kinkaid-Reed’s Creek Conservancy District Board in January 2019.

The Kinkaid board said DAR violated a portion of their contract when taking a loan from MRV Bank. The wording the board said DAR violated was: “Concessionaire shall not be allowed to assign, sublet, or subcontract any of the rights of Concessionaire under the Concession Agreements and Addendum to any person or entity without the District’s prior written approval, or to pledge as collateral or for any other purpose any rights pertaining to the concession rights, or the site rental contracts or occupancy rights, to any of the District owned lands."

The declaratory judgment for the lawsuit said DAR was notified of its violation in August 2020. They removed that part from its contract with the bank on Sept. 4, 2020. The board still found DAR not in compliance with the agreement on Sept. 9.

Communication went back and forth for a couple months. In October 2020, the board terminated the contract with DAR.

A lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment was filed in November 2020.

Despite the lawsuit, the Kinkaid board met to consider buying and operating the marina’s concessions. On Nov. 10, 2021, district board meeting, the board voted to cease negotiations with DAR regarding the concession contract litigation and allow the matter to be decided in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Matt Ferrell, one of the attorneys for DAR, said they believed for a couple years that they have been in compliance with the agreement.

“After the judge spent two days speaking to everyone, we are relieved he came to the same conclusion,” Ferrell said.

He added that he hopes everyone can get past the lawsuit and move forward to operate the marina.

Attorneys for Kinkaid board did not return calls to The Southern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.