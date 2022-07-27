Murphysboro artist completes a new mural on the corner of Walnut and 15th

MURPHYSBORO — The Revitalize 62966 Art Committee had a formal unveiling of its fifth mural, which is located at the corner of Walnut and 15th streets.

The new mural was created and painted by artist and teacher Catlin Langellier. She has taught art in Murphysboro schools for 16 years and is now an art teacher at Murphysboro High School.

“It is inspired by woodblock prints of our natural areas. I love to be outdoors,” Langellier said.

Those who are familiar with natural areas in Southern Illinois might recognize the Cache River canoe trail or the stone staircase at Little Grand Canyon.

The mural is painted in black and white similar to the prints that inspired it. A couple of people dear to Langellier appear in the mural, her daughter and her mother. Her daughter is climbing the stone staircase at Little Grand Canyon. Her mother is lying in a kayak watching swallows feed their young.

This is the first mural she has completed. Langellier usually makes block or linoleum prints. She starts with pictures she has taken while hiking, kayaking or anywhere else outdoors. She cuts the picture into wood or linoleum, then covers it with ink and prints it.

She said that doing the mural was different and she is pleased with the finished product.

According to Shirley Krienert, chairperson of the Revitalize 62966 Art Committee, part of the goal of their mural project was to introduce art to the community. They also want to bring art to the city’s downtown and create an interesting downtown area.

In addition to the mural, those attending the event could make their own block print. Langellier created a carved piece of linoleum in the shape of Illinois. Stickers were provided to mark the spot of Murphysboro on each print. Children and adults made prints.

Krienert said three more murals are planned for this year. The next one, their sixth mural, will be unveiled during Murphysboro’s Apple Festival. A seventh mural will be unveiled a short time later.

“We are working on more murals for next year,” Krienert said.

She added that they are looking for sponsors for next year’s artists. Anyone interested can reach out to a member of the Revitalize 62966 Art Committee.

Anyone who needs more information can contact Krienert by sending an email to sjkrienert72@gmail.com.