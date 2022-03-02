Murphysboro author captures top rankings on Amazon for 'Quilt City Murders'

MURPHYSBORO — Bruce Leonard was a journalist for years, starting as a teenager living in Santa Monica, California. After a series of journalism jobs and the death of his father, Leonard took a job as the arts and entertainment reporter at The Paducah Sun.

“I knew nothing about quilting,” Leonard said, adding that he learned a lot form Frank Bennett, CEO of The National Quilt Museum at that time.

When he was laid off from that job, he wanted to write a novel. That novel, published Feb. 7 by TouchPoint Press, is called “Quilt City Murders.”

The book captured first for new releases and ranked among the top of the more than 48 million books sold on Amazon.

The novel tells the story of Hadley Carroll, a journalist, quilter and narrator of the novel, who finds the dead body of the man who had been her fiancé. She is accused of having a motive to murder him by Paducah police.

Quilters start showing up dead around Paducah while 30,000 quilters arrive for the world’s biggest quilting event, QuiltWeek Paducah. Carrol uses her determination and investigative skills to help solve the murders.

“Hadley is a champion of women’s rights and someone who has overcome a lot of trauma to do the right things,” Leonard said.

“Quilt City Murders” is a cozy mystery. That is a subgenre of crime books that feature an amateur sleuth, usually female, solving a crime. Leonard said the books usually have covers in pastel colors with a cat or dog in the picture. His novel is a little different, as is the cover. He calls it a cozy with attitude.

The cover of “Quilt City Murders” is a dark picture of a woman standing beside the Mississippi River. His wife, Sendonia Sipes, was the model for the cover.

Leonard had an interesting experience at his first book signing last weekend at Pages Turned, a used book store in Paducah. His main character is a fictional 40-year-old quilter and journalist named Hadley Carroll. At the book signing he met a young girl named Hadley Carroll, who was with her mother.

“The odds of that are so long,” Leonard said.

He was also surprised by the number of fans who had purchased the electronic book, then stood in line to purchase a hard copy at the book signing.

Because it is about quilting and set in Paducah, it seems to be popular with quilters. Leonard said the book is being sold at the National Quilt Museum.

He has a book signing scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah. The event is part of Quilt Week Paducah, a national celebration of quilting sponsored by the American Quilter’s Society.

Leonard spent nearly four decades as a journalist, running newsrooms and writing for dozens of publications, including LA Weekly, Robb Report, Travel+Leisure Golf, National Parks, Highways, the Tennessean, the Lexington Herald-Leader, and the Paducah Sun. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from UCLA.

Leonard has finished a second novel in what he expects to be series of Hadley Carroll novels. He does not have a publication date for that novel.

“Sitting at a computer and writing novels is what I wanted to do, but it is very lonely,” he said.

For more information about Leonard, visit bruceleonardwriter.com. He can be contacted at bruceleonardwriter@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.