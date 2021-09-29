Murphysboro barbecue competition draws nearly 100 teams

MURPHYSBORO — After a being cancelled in 2020, Praise The Lard – Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off drew nearly 100 teams from 14 states to compete for prizes totaling $27,500.

“This is a bittersweet weekend for us as it marks the first without my father, Mike Mills,” Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, said.

Chris Hart of IQUE said he learned a lot about barbecue from Mike and Amy Mills, everything from history to cooking.

“It is a pleasure to come here. This is one of the best barbecue competitions, a top echelon in the barbecue world,” Hart said.

Hart, whose team won the Jack Daniels in 2009, said competing in barbecue is the opportunity to ignore everything else and just cook barbecue.

Adam Brenning of Samron’s team, said this was the team’s first competition. They competed in two categories, pork shoulders and ribs. Friends and family came out Friday evening to sample their practice runs.

Adam Christ of Herrin represented Louie’s barbecue team. They competed in 2019, placing in the top three in ribs.

“This was my passion before Louie’s,” said the owner of Louie’s P&R, adding that Louie’s felt like a good fit because it is a meat market.

The three-day event was more than a competition this year. It was a tribute to Mike Mills, affectionately known as “The Legend” and former owner of 17th Street Barbecue, who died in 2020. His larger-than-life presence was felt throughout the weekend.

This year marked the 13th year of a dual-sanctioned event with teams cooking both the Memphis Barbecue Network and Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contests, and the sixth SCA Steak Cookoff sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Associations. Of the 98 competing teams, 19 were MBN sanctioned teams, 41 KCBS teams with 7 teams cooking in both categories, and 38 Steak Cookoff teams.

The trophies are one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass apples, commissioned for The Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off by the Douglass School Art Place in Murphysboro. The two grand champions received a chainsaw-carved pigs from Bear Tracks in Brownsville.

“We couldn’t have achieved this year’s successful return without the generous support of the city and the community at large. I want to thank the generous sponsors and hard-working volunteers who came together to make this weekend possible and create this crown jewel on the barbecue circuit,” Amy Mills said.

Winners from the event were as follows.

Memphis Barbecue Network

The Memphis Barbecue Network Grand Champion was Blue Collar BBQ.

Other winners are listed in first through fifth place:

Ribs: Blue Collar BBQ, Heath Riles BBQ, Steambost BBQ, Phat Chance, 3 Taxi Guys

Pork: 3 Taxi Guys, Steamboat BBQ, Get Your Grill On, Well-Be-Que, Phat Chance

Whole hog: Steamboat BBQ, 3 Taxi Guys, Hank’s BBQ, Well-Be-Que, Poker Porkers

Kansas City Barbecue Society

The Grand Champion team in the Kansas City Barbecue Society competition was The BBQ Bus.

KCBS Reserve Grand Champion was Hot Cole’s.

Other winners are listed in order of first through 10th place.

Chicken: Rooters-N-Tooters, Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse, The BBQ Bus, Rusty Pig BBQ, Moon King BBQ, Hot Cole’s BBQ, Backdraft BBQ, Iowa’s Smokey D’s, Can Country Outlaw, Backdraft Cooking Systems

Ribs: Steamboat BBQ, Hot Cole’s BBQ, The BBQ Bus, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Thunder Hog BBQ, Backdraft BBQ, Janky Leg BBQ, One2bbq, Razorracks, Risky Brisket

Pork: Hanks BBQ, Maverick’s BBQ, Smoking Ghost BBQ, One2bbq, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Backdraft BBQ, Steamboat BBQ, iQue, Rooters-N-Tooters, Hot Cole’s BBQ

Brisket: The BBQ Bus, RJ’s Bow Tie BBQ, Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ, One2bbq, St. Louis Black Iron BBQ, 1113 Q, Razorracks, Rusty Pig BBQ, Steamboat BBQ, Heavy Smoke BBQ

Steak Cookoff winners are listed in order of first through sixth place.

Steak Cookoff: Tim Brown, Leanne Caruso, Brian Neale, Brian Sweet, Mark Merritt, Seth McCallister

For more information about 17th Street Barbecue or the competition, visit www.17bbq.com and follow them on Twitter and Instagram @17thstreetbbq.

