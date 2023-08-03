MURPHYSBORO — Every sport needs both competitors and judges, and the sport of competition barbecue is no different. It needs teams to cook barbecue and judges to taste and rate it.

Those who want to become a certified barbecue judge have a unique opportunity this month. A Kansas City Barbecue Society judging class will be sponsored by 17th Street Barbecue. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, in 17th Street Warehouse at 214 N. 17th St. in Murphysboro. It will be taught by Bill and Debby Gage who are KCBS representatives and have been judges at Praise The Lard.

The class will cover everything from how to taste to how to determine the “perfect bite.” It will cover pork, brisket, ribs and chicken judging.

Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, said this is the first KCBS judging class to be held in Murphysboro.

“Obviously, we want to get more judges for our own competition, but those who complete the class can judge any KCBS competition,” Mills said.

She added that the class will be in time for people to be certified for this year’s Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook Off, which will be Sept. 21 through 23. The new judges can volunteer for other competitions.

They currently have about 10 people registered for the class. Those students are from Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana. Only one of them is from Illinois. Mills hopes to see more local people join the class.

To register for the class, it is a two step process.

First, you must be a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society to take the class. The cost of a KCBS membership is $45. Membership is automatic so once you apply, you should receive your membership information immediately and be able to then apply for 17th Street’s KCBS judging class.

The registration link for becoming a member is www.kcbs.us.

If you’re already a KCBS member, then it’s a one-step process which is only involves filling out 17th Street’s application.

Cost for the 17th Street KCBS judging class is $60. You can register at shop17bbq.com by clicking on: barbecue classes.

KCBS currently only lists two judging classes, the one in Murphysboro and one in Maryland.

“It’s a great way for anyone in the region to get certified,” Mills said.

The class is also popular with members of competitive barbecue teams. They can find out what goes on in the judging rooms. They can gear their cooking toward what they learn the judges prefer.

The Praise the Lard 2023 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook Off will be Sept. 21 through 23. Judges will be needed on Sept. 22 and 23.

“This is our 36th year and we are looking forward to 90 or more teams competing in steaks and barbecue,” Mills said.

It is sanctioned by the KCBS, Memphis Barbecue Network and the Steak Cooking Association.