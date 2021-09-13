Murphysboro celebrates its 70th Apple Festival

One of the goals of the annual festival is to educate people in the region about the importance of local orchards and horticulture in general.

One organization, Jackson County Farm Bureau, will sponsor a tent that will give everyone the chance to talk to people from the local orchard and learn about apple production in Jackson County.

Farm Bureau manager Taryn Chesnek said the county has two apple producers, Mileur Orchards and Lipe Orchards. Visitors to the tent can pick up a cookbook with recipes using local apples.

“It’s always important to know more about your community and the orchards are part of the community,” she said. “It helps people feel more connected.”

Barb Arbeiter said the tent will feature different apple peelers, including one antique peeler, and an apple press which was donated to the Apple Festival.

“Children can press apples and we offer them a taste of fresh cider. For many, it’s their first taste of fresh apple cider,” Arbeiter said.

She added that the county used to have many orchards and apple packing sheds. There was a packing shed in Murphysboro. Daniel Brush, founder of Carbondale, even mentions an orchard on the Logan Farm in his book.