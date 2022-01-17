Murphysboro Historic Preservation Commission works to create 2nd historical district

MURPHYSBORO — On March 18, 1925, one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history swept through Murphysboro, leveling much of the town.

Mike Jones, director of the General John A. Logan Museum and a member of Murphysboro Historic Preservation Commission, said the area between Elm Street and Hortense Street from 19th Street to 22nd Street was devastated by the tornado.

Linda Herrold, chairman of Murphysboro Historic Preservation Commission, said bungalow style houses were in favor at that time. Many of the houses damaged by the tornado in this part of town were rebuilt in the bungalow style from 1925 to 1928.

“We think it’s very important part of Murphysboro history. The homes are all about 100 years old,” Jones said.

The Murphysboro Historic Preservation Commission is undertaking a project to create the city’s second landmark, called the Longfellow Historic Bungalow District.

The first historic district is the neighborhood that is home to the General John A. Logan Museum.

Herrold said the pandemic has made the first step of the process more difficult. Before a historic district can be created, 51 percent of the property owners in the area must agree to the project. There are 360 properties in the area that is proposed for the historic district.

Along with the nearly 100 year old bungalows, Herrold said a few Victorian-style homes dot the area. Those are homes that survived the tornado.

Herrold said packets will be mailed to property owners. They are working on those packets now. They will need approved by the city council before they can be sent. Then, the next step will be a public meeting.

“COVID put a dent in trying to get this done,” Herrold said.

For homes within the historic district, any changes to the external surfaces of buildings will have to be in the accordance with the bungalow style. Property owners will still apply to the city for a building permit, then the Historic Preservation Commission will have to approve the project.

Herrold said there are advantages for property owners in a historic district. Generally property values go up on the properties in the district because the houses are maintained in their original styles.

She said the commission will approve home additions, as long as they look like the bungalow-style on the outside. They will not have any say on internal modifications.

Murphysboro Historic Preservation Commission hopes to complete the project by the end of this year. If the property owners don’t agree, Herrold said the project will be finished.

