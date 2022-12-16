Murphysboro man receives award for service during COVID-19 pandemic

MURPHYSBORO — William H. Crawshaw, a logistics expert, received the COVID-19 Pandemic Civilian Service Medal for exemplary service to the nation as part of his federal medical response to the pandemic.

Crawshaw serves as a member of the Logistics Response Assistance Team within the U.S. Department of health and Human Services Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

During the pandemic, the LRAT responded to more than 1,800 missions to support nearly all 50 states, territories and jurisdictions. Crawshaw is one of approximately 58 LRAT responders to receive the award for civilians who deployed for 30 consecutive or 50 cumulative days to provide medical care to state, territory, tribal and local partners.

“The pandemic strained our country’s health care system for almost three years,” HHS Federal Health Coordinating Officer Mick Cody said. “Mr. Crawshaw and his LRAT colleagues served as a lifeline to many health care facilities. This medal reflects his selfless commitment to meeting the public health and medical needs of the American people.”

LRATs are responsible for providing and performing a variety of logistics response services to the National Disaster Medical System response teams. During the pandemic response, LRAT services included, but were not limited to pharmacy, supply management, telecommunications, information technology, and security and facilities management support. They also performed property management and maintenance functions nationally in support of the federal response.

LRATs combine with federal full-time and intermittent employees. Intermittent personnel hail from communities nationwide. When deployed, they are considered federal employees working as part of a coordinated federal response. When not deployed, they are the logistical and emergency management professionals in communities whom we entrust our health care on a day-to-day basis.

To learn more about the HHS response to COVID-19, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/COVID-19. For more information about ASPR, visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/NDMS/.