MURPHYSBORO — If you smell smoke next week in Murphysboro, it may not be your imagination. The Praise the Lard 2023 Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off will run Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 21-23.

This is the 36th year for the contest, which the late Mike Mills started to help boost the economy of his hometown and the region.

“Mike Mills would be so proud,” Amy Mills, his daughter and owner of 17th Street Barbecue, said.

The cook-off is tri-sanctioned by Kansas City Barbecue Society, Memphis Barbecue Network and the Steak Cook-Off Association. Nearly 50 barbecue teams will compete in KCBS or MBN competition or both.

This year’s steak competition will be a dual event with two separate competitions on Friday and Saturday. Pre-registration is not required for the steak competition, and anyone can compete.

“My favorite part is greeting teams who have become dear friends and greeting new teams, sharing everything Murphysboro has to offer,” Amy Mills said.

The competition weekend has several events open to the public before the competitive barbecue events on Saturday.

The Fish N Fixin’s meal is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in 17th Street Warehouse. The cost is $22.

Thursday also features a fish contest and wing contest. Winners will be announced at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The public’s favorite event of the weekend is the Grand Champion Meal, which features 17th Street’s award-winning barbecue from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Warehouse. The cost is $29.

Murphysboro High School’s Crimson Express will perform at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Friday on 17th Street.

Friday evening will have music by two bands. Pity thy Neighbors will play from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., followed by the 90s Kidz from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

If you want to meet the teams and talk barbecue, Friday is the day to do that. Some will be cooking whole hogs on Friday while others practice their culinary skills. Most will have more time on Friday.

Saturday is a day filled with competition. Turn-in times run throughout the morning and afternoon, with final judging mid-afternoon.

A couple highlights of the day include:

A lucky beer toast to the late Mike “The Legend” Mills at 10 a.m. Brian Neal of Smoke Freaks will give the toast.

Brews Brothers will also sponsor a Bloody Mary Contest on Saturday.

“We are incredibly grateful to our local sponsors,” Amy Mills said, adding that the weekend really does give Murphysboro an opportunity to shine.

Sponsors allow the competition to give away $30,000 in prizes, along with the hand-blown glass apple trophies. The awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.

This year, 17th Street Barbecue was able to offer a KCBS judging class in early August. Thirty people took the class, and 17 of them signed up to judge for this year’s barbecue competition.

“It’s a fun weekend in the beautiful city of Murphysboro to carry on Mike Mill’s legacy,” Amy Mills said.

For more information, visit 17bbq.com/cook-off/.