Murphysboro's 35th Praise the Lard Barbecue Contest results are in

MURPHYSBORO — When the smoke cleared Saturday in Murphysboro, two teams walked away with the title of grand champion out of a total of 98 teams from 17 different states.

Band of Outlaws was named Memphis Barbecue Network grand champion, winning first place in ribs and whole hog.

Smokin’ Ghost was named grand champion in the Kansas City Barbecue Society competition, with Swine Life taking the title of Reserve Grand Champion.

Besides bragging rights, winners receive entry into the Kansas City Royal, the Jack Daniel’s draw, and a share of $27,500 in prize money.

“While this is a bittersweet weekend, as it was my dad’s, Mike Mills, favorite weekend, we’ve turned it into a joyous occasion and an opportunity to celebrate his legacy. I know of no one who had such a tremendous impact on the world of barbecue, not to mention the constant spotlight he shined on Murphysboro and Southern Illinois,” said Amy Mills.

Mike Mills, affectionately known as “The Legend,” and former owner of 17th Street Barbecue, passed away in 2020. His larger-than-life presence was felt throughout the entirety of the weekend.

The competition kicked-off Saturday morning with a special Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast honoring Mike Mills from Dan Dicke of Steamboat Barbecue. The awards ceremony began with a moment of silence in honor of “The Legend.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support from all the judges and teams. This year’s competition was as determined and uncompromising as ever. I’m especially proud to see the 17th Street Barbecue pit crew work so hard to uphold the standards and carry on the legacy my daddy built over the last four decades,” Amy Mills said.

This year marked the 14th year of a dual-sanctioned barbecue event with teams cooking both the Memphis Barbecue Network-and Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contests, and the ninth SCA Steak Cookoff, sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Of the 98 competing teams, 23 were MBN teams and 46 were KCBS teams, Seven teams cooked in both categories. A total of 36 competed in the steak cook-off.

Winning teams received one-of-a-kind hand-blown glass apples, exclusively commissioned for The Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-Off by the Douglass School Art Place in Murphysboro. The two Grand Champions each received a chainsaw-carved pig from Bear Tracks in Brownsville.

Below is a list of the three styles of competition with the winners listed in order after the name of each category:

Memphis Barbecue Network

Grand Champion: Band of Outlaws

Ribs: Band of Outlaws, Phat Chance, The BBQ Bus, Goin Hog’n, Blue Collar BBQ

Pulled Pork: Fittin’ Ta Cu, Smoke Til Ya Broke, Pickin’ Our Butts, Steamboat BBQ, Hank’s BBQ

Whole Hog: Band of Outlaws, Steamboat BBQ, Auto Be Grillin, Hank’s BBQ, 3 Taxi Guys

Kansas City Barbecue Society

Grand Champion: Smokin’ Ghost

Reserve Grand Champion: Swine Life

Chicken: Janky Leg, Smoke Me Silly, Rooters & Tooters, The BBQ Bust, Swine Life

Ribs: Smokin’ Ghost, WeQ4U, The BBQ Bus, Continental BBQ Co., Janky Leg

Pork: Iowa’s Smokey D’s, Continental BBQ Co., Heavy Smoke, Hot Coles BBQ, Risky Brisket

Brisket: Swine Life, Rooters & Tooters, Smoke & Peppers, Smoke Me Silly, Iowa’s Smokey D’s

Steak Cook-Off Association

SCA Contest: Tim Brown, Leanne Caruso, Brian Neale, Brian Sweet, Mark Merritt, Seth McCallister