New Mexico author researches Gen. John A. Logan for a new book series

MURPHYSBORO — Tim Strongin was researching the 78th Ohio Volunteers for a book he was writing. The 78th Ohio Volunteers eventually joined the 31st Illinois Infantry in the Civil War.

The research led Strongin to one man from Southern Illinois, Gen. John A. Logan. It also led him and his wife to visit Southern Illinois to learn more about Logan.

Strongin’s book, which is in the final editing phases, is called “Better Angels.”

The book weaves together the stories of historical characters with a few fictional characters

One of the historical characters included is Mary Ann Bickerdyke, a nurse who studied homeopathy and started hospitals to care for Civil War soldiers.

Another one is Logan.

“His story is fascinating,” Strongin said. ”Logan came to Santa Fe during the Spanish-American War. He got there just after the revolt.”

Following Logan, Strongin learned how Logan changed.

“If you met Logan in 1858, you wouldn’t have liked him. If you met him in 1866, you would have loved him,” he said.

Strongin said he needed a couple fictional characters to move the story along. His fictional characters include Mathan Knapp and Rachael Ball, Bickerdyke’s niece.

The book ends with the characters at Vicksburg, Mississippi, and it ends with a plot twist. Strongin said he wanted to throw in the plot twist to draw people to a second book.

Strongin is a psychologist. He spent 33 years in the military with 10 years of active service and 23 years of reserves.

He wrote and edited the book himself and sought the opinions of family and friends. He also reached out to Mike Jones of the Logan Museum. Jones gave him some feedback on the book.

After reading the feedback and doing a little more work on his manuscript, Strongin is working with his niece on final editing. He said his plans are to finish the book before Christmas. His niece will do the final word edit.

Some copies of the final edition of the story will be donated to the museum to sell. Money from the sale of those books will go to the Logan Museum.

The second book will follow the characters from Vicksburg campaign to Jackson. Book three follows them through Atlanta to Bentonville. He has already started writing the second book.

He also has taken up painting as a hobby. He said it is a lot easier than writing and a lot quicker. A painting can be finished in a couple days. Writing takes a lot longer.

Strongin is enjoying his first visit to Southern Illinois. He and his wife will visit Civil War sites in Ohio and back around to Nashville, ending their trip with a family event.

“This is such a remarkable place. It is the intersection between north and south, between prairie and commerce,” Strongin said.

Strongin and his wife enjoy travelling, but he says another way to travel is to read a book. When you read, you travel with the characters and in their time.