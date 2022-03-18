'Revitalize 62966' committee seeks artist for sixth Murphysboro mural

MURPHYSBORO — The Revitalize 62966 Art Committee is seeking a mural artist to design and create the sixth wall mural in Murphysboro this summer.

The theme of the design will be “Celebrating the beauty of nature that surrounds Murphysboro.” The mural could include, but is not be limited to, the native flora, fauna, rivers, lakes and parks in the Murphysboro area.

The committee is looking for a creative, artistic and unique interpretation to help bring fine art and nature’s beauty to the downtown area.

Shirley Krienert, art committee chairperson, said the committee has plans for seven murals in the works. Four have been completed. They are contemplating adding smaller murals and artwork that would be appropriate for snapping selfies.

“We’re hoping this mural will be one of the biggest; of course it is up to the artist chosen and their submission,” Krienert said.

When the art committee started talking about murals, they had in mind creating a mural trail. That idea developed into a walking trail. They are now working toward developing a formal mural district.

“All of our murals have an apple in them somewhere,” Krienert said.

The sixth mural will be on the east facing wall of the Wildlife Materials building, on the corner of 12th and Walnut streets.

The artist (or group of artists) must submit a rendered sketch of their mural vision by April 15.

No name should be on the front of the sketch.

Selection will be based on: adherence to the theme, artistic interpretation, visual impact, unique images and use of color.

Krienert stressed that the artist does not have to live in Murphysboro.

Work must begin during this summer, with completion on/or before Aug. 31, 2022. The artist will need to notify the art committee of the timeline.

Depending on anticipated mural size, the budgeted amount for total artist payment will be between $6,000 and $8,000, and the amount will be agreed upon before work begins. The larger amount would be for mural that covers most of the east facing wall.

Quite a few artists have expressed interest in the project to Krienert. She encourages new artists to submit a proposal.

“I want to make sure any artist in the area has an opportunity to submit a design,” Krienert said. “We’re excited to see what the artists will submit.”

Submissions can be sent to sjkrienert72@gmail.com or to Shirley Krienert, 1905 Edith St., Murphysboro, IL 62966.

The artist (or group of artists) must include a brief CV detailing past experiences in fine arts, with one reference. The reference can be a photo of past mural work.

Artists will be notified of the committee’s selection May 2.

Krienert said the art committee’s goal is to bring public art to Murphysboro and to involve the community in creating public art, as well as creating an interesting downtown area.

Anyone with questions or who needs more information can contact Krienert by sending an email to sjkrienert72@gmail.com.

