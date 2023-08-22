Should Murphysboro gamble on increasing the number of video gaming machines in the city? Mayor Will Stephens took to his own Facebook page to gauge community interest.

In a post from Monday morning, Stephens shared that the city frequently gets applicants desiring to place machines in a wide variety of businesses and suggested he might ask the city council for a cap on the number of video gaming licenses. According to his post, 11 businesses with a total of 62 video gambling machines are currently in operation within Murphysboro.

“Video gaming establishments need a class A liquor license from the city in order to get their state license,” Stephens explained. “This is essentially a liquor license that allows them to serve you a drink whether it’s a beer or mixed drink or whatever as you would order in a traditional bar or tavern, but lately we’ve received inquiries from businesses that are not what you would traditionally think of as a place where alcohol is served and I wanted to take the temperature of the community to see if there were any perspectives I was missing.”

By midday Monday, Stephens’ post had received more than 100 comments. The mayor said he believed that comments were running about 60/40 in favor of a cap on the number of licenses.

“But there are passionate people on both sides of the issue,” he said.

Stephens said the city does earn revenue from the licenses and the gaming systems (he said Murphysboro received just over $12,000 for May 2023, for example), but there is more to consider. He said he was concerned about the destabilization of neighborhoods where video gaming establishments are close to residential areas and how an increase in units might impact existing license holders.

“The more places you add, you’re just dividing the pie; you are not really growing anything,” he said.

Stephens also said he wonders what the impact of the soon-to-be-open Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort will have on video gaming establishments and vice versa.

“What will be the effect if every community in Southern Illinois five years from now has triple or quadruple the number of (video gaming) positions? And, what effect will that have on other businesses?” he wondered.

Stephens said there is no pending action before the Murphysboro City Council; he just was looking to gather opinions and reactions from residents.

