Southern Illinois Airport 'keeps growing,' director Gary Shafer says

MURPHYSBORO — Southern Illinois Airport has been named a 2021 Airport of the Year by Illinois Department of Transportation, winning the award for the sixth time.

“It’s an annual award that recognizes an airport that is doing a good job and promoting aviation in the state of Illinois,” Airport Director Gary Shafer said. “Aviation is a big deal in the state of Illinois.”

The airport, located between Carbondale and Murphysboro, is the third busiest in the state, just behind Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports, and the airport is growing.

“Every day, 800 students go to school on the field, and 350 employees work on the field, among all the agencies at the airport. Another 100 employees are expected to join us in the next 12 months,” Shafer said.

The state is home to many aviation companies, including several located on the Southern Illinois Airport campus.

Work is complete on Hangar 11, which will be home to Boac, a Knoxville-based company that provides avionics and maintenance on large aircrafts of more than 100 passengers. The 12,000 square-foot hangar has a hole in its large sliding door to accommodate the tale of an aircraft that will not fit completely inside the building.

Next door, Hangar 10 is under construction. It will house Crucial, a St. Louis-based company that does similar work on planes that transport 100 passengers or less.

Shafer said the airport also had to install a special water system to combat fires in the two large hangers. A 300,000-gallon water tank sits between the buildings and is controlled by two water pumps in a room in Hangar 11.

A new terminal building is expected to open early next year. The building is designed to mimic the shape of the airport’s original 1950 hangar.

The terminal will house SIA Authority offices, have a lounge area with doors opening onto the runway for easy access to those flying in and out of the airport. It also has a space for meetings or training.

The new building also will be home to the third location of St. Nicholas Brewery. The brewery will have a 75-seat restaurant and 30-foot bar overlooking the runway. An additional 50 seats will be available on a patio next to the runway.

A brewery operation will be located along the front of the terminal building.

“As far as we can tell, we will be the only terminal in the country with on-site brewing,” Shafer said.

A new storage hangar was built southeast of the terminal. It can hold planes, but also double as an event space. It has a white interior, white floors and restrooms. The new tanks for the brewery rested in one corner of the building.

Shafer said the large doors on the runway side of the building will be perfect for politicians who want to fly in and make an announcement or to provide a backdrops for events.

Code 1, a business run by SIU graduates, is located in Hangar 9. The company maintains and install avionics on the L39 “Albatross.”

Hanger 8 is home to Air Methods, a medical transport company that does emergency transportation as well as transfers between hospitals.

The airport campus is home to the SIU Transportation Education Center and a total of 17 companies.

This project, totaling $30 million, is the second biggest building period in the airport’s history.

“The airport just keeps growing,” Shafer said.

They expect that growth to continue. They have 11 five-acre spots available between the roads into and out of the airport, plus another 300 acres of property for development.

Schafer would like to build a hangar for painting aircraft and a new building to store emergency equipment and house the airport’s police and fire departments.

For more information on aviation services at Southern Illinois Airport, visit www.siairport.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.