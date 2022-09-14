The 71st Apple Murphysboro Festival opens Wednesday evening

MURPHYSBORO — The 2022 Murphysboro Apple Festival opened Wednesday evening with announcements of contest winners and the unveiling of a wooden Big Muddy Monster statue.

This is the 71st year for the event which is put on by volunteers.

“It's the signature event of the year. It’s amazing that its been all volunteer led for 71 years,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said.

Ashley Runge, chairman of the prince and princess contest, read the winners of several contests during the opening.

First Mid Bank won the window decorating contest. St. Joseph Memorial Hospital took first place for businesses in the curb appeal contest, with Rick and Tammy Penrod winning for residents.

Dean Fry, son of Kelsy and Nicholas Fry, and Aria White, daughter of Jessica and Jared White, won the Apple Blossom Contest.

Stephens thanked the volunteers.

“On behalf of the city, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you do,” Stephens said.

He also introduced Shad Zimbro of the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, the donor of the Big Muddy Monster statue.

“The city of Murphysboro has been good to us for 15 years of us being in business. We’d like to give something back to them,” Zimbro said.

They unveiled the 9 ½ foot wooden statue carved by Josh Hayes at Black Diamond’s display at the Du Quoin State Fair. The monster was given a Murphysboro Red Devils flag to wave in town.

Stephens said it will be displayed at various businesses in town before he gets a permanent home.

After opening ceremonies, Rebecca St. James took the Appletime stage.

Other participants in the opening ceremonies included Murphysboro Junior High and High School choirs, Murphysboro Fire Department’s honor guard and members of the Apple Festival Committee.

Murphysboro Apple Festival runs through Saturday.

Highlights for the rest of the week include:

Thursday: From Tree to Table will feature apple growers talking about how the fruit is grown from 5 to 9 p.m. at Jackson County Farm Bureau. Apple pie and butter contest winners will be auctioned from 7 to 8 p.m. on the Appletime Stage.

Friday: Appletime Golf Classis is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jackson County Country Club, with tee off at 10 a.m. An arts and crafts fair runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on North 13th Street. Children’s Pet and Hobby Parade will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Appletime 5K Walk/Run and the Captain and Me Fun Run is from 7 to 10 a.m. The Grand Parade begins at 11 a.m. Kid’s Free Fair is from 3 to 5 p.m. Drums at Appletime is from 3:30 to 8 p.m.at Murphysboro High School football field. The Appletime Fiddle and Banjo Contest is from 5 to 9 p.m. The Prince and Princess Contest and Miss Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant will be from 2 to 6 p.m. in Murphysboro High School Performing Arts Center.

The Festival Funland with carnival rides, games and food will be open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. each night. The Appletime Emporium with souvenirs, Appletime Bakery and local shops and food will be available each day of the festival.

For more details about Murphysboro Apple Festival, visit murphysboroapplefestival.org.