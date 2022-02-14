UPDATE: Investigation underway after small plane crashed near Southern Illinois Airport

MURPHYSBORO — An investigation is underway after a small aircraft crashed near the Southern Illinois Airport over the weekend.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police responded to a report of small aircraft, single engine plane crash in the 2600 block of New Era Road, according to a department news release.

The pilot was preparing for a final landing approach at Southern Illinois Airport when the plane struck power lines causing the aircraft operation to fail and descend to the ground. The pilot was the alone in the plane and was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale to be treated for non-life=threatening injuries.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Southern Illinois Fire Incidents posted on its Facebook page that a plane struck large power lines south of the airport ad crashed into Cimco Recycling’s lot.

Cimco, located at 2622 New Era Road, Murphysboro, was open on Monday.

James Potter of SIU released a statement from the university that confirmed the pilot was a student at Southern Illinois University.

“We were notified that one of our students was involved in an accident while operating a non-university aircraft. We are grateful that the student is reported to only have sustained non-life-threatening injuries," Potter said.

Residents on New Era Road saw numerous emergency vehicles with lights and sirens heading to the scene Saturday evening.

On Facebook, Southern Illinoisans reported flickering power from Chester to Jonesboro.

At 6:14 p.m., Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens reported on Facebook that power was out in Murphysboro due to a plane crash near the intersection of New Era Road and Airport Road. He reported at 7:50 p.m. that power had been restored.

Ameren Illinois also was impacted by the plane crash.

“We received reports of a power outage impacting just under 2,900 customers. The outage was caused by a section of 69 kilovolt wire that came down. We were able to switch the customer load to an alternate feed while repairs were being made,” Marcelyn Love, communications executive for Ameren Illinois, said.

The power was restored to all customers at 7:37 p.m.

Carbondale Fire Department, Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Sherriff’s Department and Southern Illinois Airport Police Department all responded to the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

