Visit the Logan Museum's exhibit 'Voices and Votes: Democracy in America'

MURPHYSBORO — The General John A. Logan Museum is hosting the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street exhibit "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" through March 16. The museum also is hosting a companion exhibit focused on women’s suffrage in Southern Illinois.

Mike Jones, director of the Logan Museum, said the exhibit has many things many American adults do not know about.

“We study history in high school and junior high, but I don’t think any of us study history after that,” Jones said. “We take voting for granted.”

“Voices and Votes” looks at the questions stemming from the American revolutionaries entrusting the power of the nation to its citizens rather than to a monarch and that is done through our voting.

The exhibit uses historical and contemporary photographs, videos, multimedia components and artifacts to explore five themes.

“The Great Leaps” is based on the origins of America’s democratic system.

“A Voice, A Voice” looks at the expansion of the right to vote and challenges related to it, past and present.

“Then Machinery of Democracy” explores the institutions and systems that facilitate participation in the electoral process.

“Beyond the Ballot” talks about civic participation, advocacy and activism beyond the electoral process.

“Creating Citizens” gives perspectives on rights and responsibilities of citizens and their influences on our complex national identity.

The Logan Museum is one of six organizations selected by Illinois Humanities to host the Smithsonian exhibit. It began in Illinois in Edwardsville in July 2021 and has visited Salem, Savanna, Jacksonville and Clinton.

Illinois Humanities is partially funding the exhibit, according to Jones.

The Logan Museum has created an exhibit on women’s suffrage in Southern Illinois, although Jones said the history is hard to find.

In 1910 and 1911, a group of women from Chicago came to Southern Illinois to promote suffrage. Jones said they took a month each year and visited literally every county in Southern Illinois.

“The passion these women had for the vote was remarkable. I don’t think we are that passionate about voting, and we should be,” Jones said.

The exhibit also looks at the things Mary Logan said about women voting. According to her writing and newspaper reports, she seemed to go back and forth on the idea.

“It’s been fun. We had to use a lot of national information because there is so little local information,” Jones said.

Newspaper reports on the tour are interesting, too.

Docent Joy Grim said her adult daughters are amazed when certain topics come up.

Grim could not open an account without a husband. When she entered nursing school in 1967, they had set curfews and study hours. Those things are strange to her daughters.

"You've got to know history to say these people achieved something," she said.

As part of the exhibits, the museum is offering four programs at 4 p.m. Saturdays at the Liberty Theater.

They are: The movie “1776” this Saturday, Feb. 19; “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” on Feb. 26; Mrs. Logan will speak March 5; and a play written by Betsy Brown, “Reminiscing,” features women looking back on the struggle for women’s suffrage on March 12.

The Logan Museum, at 1613 Edith St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

