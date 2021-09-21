Watch now: 80 teams vying for $27,500 at Murphysboro barbecue competition

MURPHYSBORO — The offices of 17th Street Barbecue were a hive of activity Tuesday as final preparation for return of the Praise the Lard Murphysboro Barbecue Cook Off, which was cancelled last year because of pandemic.

“Never does our hometown shine so brightly as when the lots are filled with teams and puffs of smoke are visible going up in Murphysboro,” Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street Barbecue, said.

According Mills, to the event is considered one of the crown jewels on the barbecue circuit. “We are unique in that we are the only tri-sanctioned event on the barbecue circuit," Mills” said.

This is the 33rd year for the competition, which draws barbecue teams from across the country.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 80 teams from 14 states planned to compete for $27,500 in prize money. Mills said that number will fluctuate until Friday, when teams move in for the begin cooking.

On Friday, teams and individuals will compete on a steak cook off, sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association. Teams will compete in a barbecue contest sanctioned by Memphis Barbecue Network (MBN) and the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS).

The steak cook off is open to anyone in the surrounding area who can provide their own heat source (gas, charcoal or wood grill). Entries are judged by a panel of SCA-sanctioned judges with the grand champion winning entry to the SCA World Championship. Registration is open until the day of competition. Forms and rules are available online at 17bbq.com

This year, the competition will take place on a newly renovated competition grounds, across from 17th Street Warehouse. The renovations include new concrete walkways and brick pillars which create a defined space for competitors and concrete parking spaces. Mills to have landscaping in place before the 2022 competition.

This will be the first barbecue cook off without Mike “The Legend” Mills, who died in January.

“It will be bittersweet without my dad. This was his favorite weekend of the year,” Mills said. “Everyone will be celebrating him.”

Saturday’s competition begins at 10 a.m. with the Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast honoring Mike Mills from Brian and Ann Neale of Smoke Freaks Barbecue.

Highlights of the weekend include the following:

Thursday, Sept, 23rd: Fish and Wings Competition for registered teams. Fish and Fixins meal will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 and will be available at the door.

Friday, Sept. 24: SCA Steak Cook-Off runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with awards at 9 p.m. Murphysboro High School Crimson Express Marching Band will perform at 5 p.m. The Grand Champion Meal, featuring award-winning barbecue from 17th Street, is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Live music and a street dance will be from 6 to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: The Budweiser Lucky Beer Toast will be at 10 a.m., followed by MBN and KCBS barbecue judging all day. Live music will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with barbecue awards at 6 p.m.

“Really, Friday night is the big party,” Mills said.

Local residents will have the chance to visit with barbecue teams on Friday, but teams will not be selling or handing out their barbecue. Mills said teams are cooking for competition and not as vendors.

Barbecue from 17th Street will be available in the restaurant in from their stand, which will be set up near the main stage.

The barbecue cook off is its own organization. Any proceeds are rolled back into the next year’s competition.

The event will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, as do 17th Street restaurants. Face covering must be worn indoors and social distancing is recommended.

For more information, visit 17bbq.com.

