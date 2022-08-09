Eats of the Week | Grecian Steak and Seafood Restaurant owner loves working in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — If you are looking for something good to eat in the Pinckneyville area, stop in the Grecian Steak and Seafood House at 502 S. Main St.

The restaurant is run by the Sandravelis family. Angelo and Hrisoula Sandravelis and their daughter Athena Luthy.

Angelo Sandravelis opened the restaurant on March 25, 1990. On Dec. 23, 2017, the restaurant burned. They rebuilt and opened the new building on Dec. 2, 2019.

“I love the restaurant business -- That’s what I know and it’s who I am,” Sndravelis said.

He moved to America from Greece when he was 23 years old. He spent a number of years working for his brother-in-law and sister in Farmington.

When Sandravelis decided to open his own restaurant, he would drive in circles from within a hundred miles of Farmington. One evening, he saw an old restaurant business in Pinckneyville. He stopped at Moto Mart to ask who owned the building. The answer was it was owned by a bank.

The next day he was off, he called the bank. They told him they were working on a sale, so Sndravelis put the idea on a back burner.

A couple months later Sandravelis wondered about the building. He called and found out the sale had fallen through. Sandravelis bought the building. They did a little painting and cleanup and opened the Grecian Steak House.

Pinckneyville has been home ever since. His daughter Athena Luthy was three when the restaurant opened. She grew up in the business. Her daughter Chrisoula is now 12 and is growing up in the restaurant.

“She’s really growing up in the business. She came from the hospital straight here,” Luthy said.

“I love Pinckneyville. Pinckneyville is a good town,” Angelo Sandravelis said.

What about the food?

“Steaks are our specialty, and we have a buffet,” Angelo Sandravelis said.

Angelo is the head cook, with Hrisoula in charge of the buffet.

Their steaks are delicious and popular with those who frequent the restaurant.

The buffet also is a nice choice and features a delightful mix of food.. You can find a salad bar, main dishes and sides, fruit, and a variety of desserts.

Luthy said the dishes on the buffet change daily, but there are some constants. Sirloin steak is on the buffet for lunch every Friday. Sunday always features prime rib smoked at the restaurant. Another Sunday staple is homemade chicken and dumplings.

“We make everything here – all from scratch – and we hand cut our steaks. I think the big important thing is we are not commercial, not a franchise. We are still a small, family-run business,” Luthy said.

Luthy added that working in a restaurant in a small town is more than work. Your customers become family.

Angelo Sandravelis said he has lived in Pinckneyville most of his life and has no plans to move or for retirement, although he does have some things he’d like to do.

“Working is good for the body and soul. I may cut back eventually, but I don’t plan a traditional retirement,” Angelo Sandravelis said.