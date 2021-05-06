George Culley hosts National Day of Prayer service in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — Nine people gathered in Pinckneyville gathered outside Perry County Courthouse at the veterans memorial to pray for the victims of COVID-19 and their families, as well as praying for the U.S. and federal, state and local government, during a National Day of Prayer observance.
George Culley of Least of the Brethren Ministries led the group, which represented several churches, including Denmark Baptist Church and St. Bruno Catholic Church.
Calling the nation to prayer has a longstanding history in the U.S.
In 1775, the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, and the call to prayer has continued throughout the nation’s history.
A joint resolution by Congress declaring a National Day of Prayer was signed in 1952 by President Harry Truman. The law was amended in 1988, setting the first Thursday in May as the permanent day for national prayer.
The National Day of Prayer invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
Culley opened Thursday's event by praying for the nation, President Joe Biden and Congress, Gov. JB Pritzker and the state legislature, county and municipal government, saying, “God, you can move them.”
Marty DeRoche, pastor of Denmark Baptist Church prayed for healing – healing for the nation, healing those “touched by the virus,” and healing for young people and teachers who are back in classrooms.
Dan Valerius thanked God for the freedom to come together for public prayer. He asked for comfort for victims of COVID-19, especially those suffering in India as cases surge to the worst levels seen globally since the start of the pandemic, and for harmony in the nation.
Marlene Richmond asked God to do “a great and mighty work in our families.”
Mary Valerius thanked God for everyone across the nation joining on prayer and asked discernment and understanding for everyone.
At one point during the service, Culley was so moved he laid prone on the ground. “When I feel moved, I lay down,” he said.
Culley thanked everyone for attending and Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis for allowing them to have a service at the courthouse.
Within minutes of the end of the service, raindrops began to fall.
Culley, who is well-known for Least of the Brethren’s food pantry, has hosted National Day of Prayer since 1987 when he lived in West Frankfort. He said the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Culley would have liked to see 20 or more people attend the service, but he was thankful for those who came.
Culley also announced that families will receive about $500 of food on Friday at the pantry. Least of the Brethren Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Monday.
For more information about Least of the Brethren Ministries or food pantry, call 618-357-9530.
