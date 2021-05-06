George Culley hosts National Day of Prayer service in Pinckneyville

Dan Valerius thanked God for the freedom to come together for public prayer. He asked for comfort for victims of COVID-19, especially those suffering in India as cases surge to the worst levels seen globally since the start of the pandemic, and for harmony in the nation.

Marlene Richmond asked God to do “a great and mighty work in our families.”

Mary Valerius thanked God for everyone across the nation joining on prayer and asked discernment and understanding for everyone.

At one point during the service, Culley was so moved he laid prone on the ground. “When I feel moved, I lay down,” he said.

Culley thanked everyone for attending and Perry County Sheriff Steve Bareis for allowing them to have a service at the courthouse.

Within minutes of the end of the service, raindrops began to fall.

Culley, who is well-known for Least of the Brethren’s food pantry, has hosted National Day of Prayer since 1987 when he lived in West Frankfort. He said the event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Culley would have liked to see 20 or more people attend the service, but he was thankful for those who came.