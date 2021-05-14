Investigation underway after plane makes landing in rural Perry County

An investigation is underway after an aircraft made an emergency landing in the area of Illinois Route 127 and Purple Martin Road in Pinckneyville, according to Illinois State Police.

Preliminary investigative details indicate ISP District 13 Troopers responded to an aircraft crash at 3:37 p.m. on Friday. A single engine 1973 Bonanza A36 aircraft made an emergency landing in an open field after experiencing mechanical issues. There was minor damage to the aircraft. The pilot and a passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.

The ISP District 13, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing the investigation.

--The Southern

