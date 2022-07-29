Least of the Brethren Food Pantry will carry on after death of founder George Culley

PINCKNEYVILLE — If you knew George Culley of Pinckneyville, you knew two things. He loved Jesus and had a heart for feeding people. Culley was founder of Least of the Brethren Ministries and Food Pantry. Culley died June 24 after a battle with liver cancer.

Culley, then living in West Frankfort, was laid off from coal mining and lived on about $300 a month for nine months. He opened Least of the Brethren Food Pantry in January of 1997 to help others who, like himself, needed the extra hand. The operation in West Frankfort was small.

Culley began hearing about people in Pinckneyville and surrounding areas who were hurting because coal mines had closed. In June 1998, he moved the food pantry to Pinckneyville.

He told The Southern last year that he felt God would hold him accountable if he did not feed people.

It was his heart for feeding people that connected him with a lady online who would become his partner in life, who also loved feeding hungry souls.

He met Betty Culley, who lived in Maine at the time, through a Christian video-sharing site called GodTube. On his way home from their first in-person visit, George called and asked Betty to marry him. They were married in 2012.

Betty Culley said her husband prophesied his own death in 2020.

On April 1, he went to the hospital and found out he was having a heart attack. He was transferred to a Mount Vernon hospital for surgery where he received two stents.

He then had back surgery where they put two rods in his back, said Betty Culley. After his surgery, he kept having pain and ended up back in the emergency room.

After having a PET scan, it was determined that Culley had liver bile duct cancer.

“It was hard for him to believe that,” Betty Culley said, adding that he didn’t want radiation or chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

While Culley believed a surgeon could remove most of the cancer, he was unable to find a doctor to do that surgery.

Betty Culley said he came home but was only home for one day. He asked her to call an ambulance because he was in pain.

He was admitted to the hospital for stronger pain medication and died on June 24.

During those last days, he and Betty Culley talked about the pantry and other things that were important.

“I plan on continuing with the food pantry like I promised him I would,” Betty Culley said.

She said they professed their love to each other every day by saying “I love you” to each other.

“He always expressed his appreciation not just for me but also for our volunteers,” Betty said.

She said she knows their match was made in heaven. She also has a heart for feeding hungry people. She added that she could not continue this work without God’s spirit and George’s in her life.

She also misses her late husband.

“I love the way he gave God’s agape love to everybody. It was his signature God gave to him,” Betty Culley said.

She also loved the way Culley prayed for people and their needs.

Pinckneyville Mayor Robert Spencer said words could not describe George Culley and what he did for people.

“He had a heart of gold,” Spencer said. “He provided a valuable service to Pinckneyville and throughout the region. He helped a lot of people.”

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Friday. They gave food to 20 families Friday morning.

Least of the Brethren Ministries always accepts donations of money and food for the pantry. They are also accepting donations to help pay for George Culley’s bills. Donations may be sent to 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville, IL 62274.