Least of the Brethren secures two grants, sets giveaway records

PINCKNEYVILLE — Least of the Brethren Food Pantry has received two grants for a new refrigerator and freezer.

St. Louis Area Food Bank gave the pantry a grant for $725.

Founder George Culley said the group also received a grant for $900 from Ameren Illinois in November. That money purchased a 17.3 square foot upright freezer.

Culley said they also broke records during a Mobile Market on Nov. 19 with St. Louis Area Food Bank.

“Our record was 149 families during on Mobile Markets. On the 19th, we gave food to 156 families. That was the most people ever,” Culley said.

The market stayed open eight and a half hours that day, which nearly doubled their normal hours for a mobile market.

“We wanted people to get meat,” Culley said.

He added that many pantries cannot give much meat. They usually give two or three pounds per visit. Least of the Brethren gives seven pounds of meat during a normal visit.

“I’m trying to double bless them,” Culley said.

Least of the Brethren had a record of giving away 3,000 pounds of meat during one event. On Nov. 19, they broke that record with 6,000 pounds of meat.

Culley said everyone got $350 worth of food, including $45 pounds of meat. That included a whole chicken, sausage and other cuts of meat.

“Everybody got enough meat for the holiday. Forty-five pounds is a lot of meat,” Culley said.

He added that donations are down about 20% to St. Louis Area Food Bank and this is a second year of shortages.

“There are work shortages and people are still scared of COVID-19 and hoarding a lot,” Culley said.

To make a donation to Least of the Brethren, visit their Facebook page.

To donate to St. Louis Area Food Bank, visit https://stlfoodbank.org/.

